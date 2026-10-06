“I’d Probably Still Throw It”: Jazz Chisholm Jr. Stands by Costly Error as Yankees Sit One Loss From Elimination

The New York Yankees defense fell apart in Game 2 of the ALDS, committing more errors than runs in a single postseason game. The Monday-night defensive collapse headlined their second straight loss to the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL Division Series. Jazz Chisholm Jr. was at the center of one such costly misplay among the many committed. Even with the Yankees one loss away from ending their postseason run, Chisholm Jr. is standing by the decision that contributed to putting the team in that spot.

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“Honestly, I’d probably still throw it, honestly, in the play that was trying to be made,” said the Yankees’ second baseman, per SNY Yankees. “I just feel like I could have probably tried to make an even better throw there… a little bit more close to the base, you know. My back was turned, so.”

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With Cam Schlittler on the mound, the Yankees began their game 2 of the division series on a shaky note. The first of the four errors happened during the first at-bat. Ryan McMahon failed to field a bouncer by leadoff hitter Yandy Diaz, helping him reach first.

Then Jonathan Aranda singled, paving the way for more defensive errors. With Diaz in scoring position, Junior Caminero hit a bouncer on Cam Schlittler’s 2-2 pitch to shortstop, and George Lombard Jr. flipped it to Jazz Chisholm Jr. at second for a force out. Then, Chisholm Jr. tried to throw out Caminero at first and failed spectacularly. The throw went way wide of first baseman Luis Garcia Jr. and sailed into the dugout. Diaz scored, and Caminero reached second. The error pushed the Yankees down 0-1, contributing to their 2-5 defeat.

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Despite the consequences, Chisholm Jr. is not second-guessing himself about the throw, only that he would like to be more accurate.

As the Rays dominated the Yankees, the Bronx Bombers committed two more errors, including another in that nightmarish first.

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In the next at-bat, Austin Wells was charged with catcher’s interference as his glove touched Liam Hicks’ bat when the batter swung. Schlittler was initially given a strike, but the on-field call was overturned when the Rays challenged. As a result, Hicks reached first. But Schlittler retired Victor Mesa Jr. and limited the damage to only one run.

Furthermore, Chisholm Jr. nearly made it four when he fielded a grounder from Chandler Simpson and threw wildly to Lombard Jr. The rookie was fortunately able to get the out at second, but it cost the Yankees a potential inning-ending double play.

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The Yankees trailed the Rays until Ben Rice broke it open and tied the score with a solo homer. But the next frame brought more trouble for the pinstripes.

In the fifth inning, Schlittler allowed a leadoff single to Aranda followed by a double to Caminero. While Hicks grounded out in the next at-bat, Caminero scored to take a 2-1 lead. The Yankees pulled Schlittler after he gave up another run.

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After Brent Headrick relieved Schlittler, the Rays loaded the bases on a throwing error by George Lombard Jr. The Rays scored two more runs to extend the gap, as the Yankees trailed 5-1.

Ben Rice hit another solo homer, but it was not enough to undo the damage. The Yankees ultimately fell to the Rays, 5-2.

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Monday night’s sloppy defense reminded fans how Game 5 of the 2024 World Series went down between the Yankees and the Dodgers. Following two errors and a missed out, the Yankees turned a 5-0 lead into a tie game. In the fifth inning, Aaron Judge dropped a routine fly ball by Tommy Edman, putting runners on first and second. Then, Anthony Volpe committed a throwing error that helped Hernandez reach third, loading the bases. Ace Gerrit Cole retired the next two hitters but failed to cover first base on a grounder by Mookie Betts, sparking the five-run inning. The Dodgers won the game 7-6 and clinched the World Series title.

That was the Yankees’ last World Series run. If they do not play it clean in the upcoming games this year, the Bronx Bombers’ postseason will once again end in the ALDS. The Yankees routed the Boston Red Sox last season, too. But they dropped the first two games to the Toronto Blue Jays and ultimately went home from the ALDS. The Yankees are now 2-0 and are only one loss away from being eliminated in the best-of-five series.

Following the loss, manager Aaron Boone spoke to the reporters.

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Aaron Boone on Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s misplay

Though Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s misplay cost the Yankees a run in the first inning, manager Aaron Boone was not too critical about Chisholm’s attempt. Rather, the manager wished Chisholm Jr.’s throw had been controlled and more precise.

“Probably a little force there. … Probably best if you’re under control and you make the throw, though it’s probably going to be bang-bang. So, I don’t necessarily have a problem with the throw. We’ve got to play catch. It’s the big leagues,” said Aaron Boone, per ESPN.

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The manager also voiced his support for Cam Schlittler, who surrendered 2 earned runs on 6 hits in 4.1 innings.

“Cam did his job,” Boone said, per ESPN. “We didn’t give him a good enough chance to do his job.”

Schlittler, who is also the favorite to win the AL Cy Young Award, regretted not getting “great results.” He tied a career-low of two strikeouts on Monday. It was a drastic difference from his dominant display against the Red Sox in the Bronx. He shut out the Red Sox, helping the Yankees win 9-0.

The Yankees will play their next two must-win games at Yankee Stadium, starting Wednesday.