“If That Phone Rings”: 36YO MLB Pro Reveals the 2 Teams He’d Ever Play for if They Call

Loyalty, not just a paycheck, is what would bring Jose Iglesias back from Broadway lights. At 36, Iglesias is currently starring in Buena Vista Social Club after making his Broadway debut in August. Yet, when baseball came calling during a recent appearance on Craig Melvin’s Glass Half Full podcast, his answer suggested that one more return to the diamond isn’t entirely off the table, but with a catch.

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With a career .279 batting average and a 2015 All-Star selection still on his resume, the 36-year-old could offer a veteran presence to any clubhouse. However, only two teams can lure him back from Broadway.

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“If that phone rings, and it’s not Broadway and it’s MLB, I’ll be there because I feel good,” Iglesias said via Craig Melvin’s Glass Half Full podcast.

“I have to have a personal feeling for the team. I’m in that state of my life where it’s not just to play, but to play for something. And that would be the New York Mets, San Diego Padres.”

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Per Iglesias, both the Mets and Padres “opened the door” for him when he thought his career was ending.

“So I have to show loyalty for both of them.”

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Since his MLB debut in 2011, Iglesias has played for eight teams till last season. However, there’s a reason for selecting the Mets and Padres as his preferred comeback destinations.

Iglesias’ stint with the Mets lasted only the 2024 season, but it was enough for him to consider Citi Field his true home.

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Before the Mets signed him to a minor league deal in 2024, Iglesias missed the entire 2023 season and wondered if his big league career was coming to an end. The Mets picked him up, allowing him to play some of the best baseball of his life, slashing .337/.381/.448.

Under his stage name Candelita, Iglesias released the hit song “OMG,” which became the rallying cry and unofficial anthem for the 2024 Mets. The way fans and the city of New York embraced his music and energy created an emotional tie for Iglesias.

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Iglesias’ connection with the Padres began briefly in 2023 (28 Triple-A games), then deepened when he spent the 2025 season with them.

After the Mets chose not to re-sign him, the Padres handed him a Major League roster spot.

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Per Iglesias, because the Padres gave him a vital lifeline when he thought his career might be ending, he feels a strong obligation to show loyalty and return the favor.

Serving as a utility infielder in San Diego, Iglesias kept engaging fans with his music, too. In the Padres’ June comeback against the Kansas City Royals, he drove in all three runs in the team’s 3-2 win. Then, in an August game against the San Francisco Giants, his two-run home run gave the Padres a 3-1 lead in the 2nd inning, ultimately helping the team win 5-1. But his impact wasn’t limited to the field.

Jose Iglesias embraced his dual identity as a Latin-pop artist, delighting fans by performing a live concert at Petco Park’s Gallagher Square in September, 2025.

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The story of Andy Pettitte might get repeated.

In 2011, Pettitte announced his retirement from the New York Yankees. But just the next season, he came back in pinstripes to play till 2013. Bronx even retired his jersey number 46 in August 2015.

Among the two teams of Iglesias’ preference, the Mets especially struggled offensively this season.

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After letting go of their core, new additions like Bo Bichette (.260) and Marcus Semien (.215) failed to produce enough. So, the Mets can still bet on Jose Iglesias, especially for his infield versatility, defensive coverage, and clutch performance.

Maybe another year of Citi Field crowds chanting “OMG” could push the team to the postseason.