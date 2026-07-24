“I’ll Get Myself in Trouble”: Donald Trump Takes Aim at Mets, Steve Cohen, Offers Solution Amid $328M Roster’s Failure

Money has never been a problem for Steve Cohen, and that’s evident in the Mets’ $328 million payroll. Results, however, have been. The club entered the All-Star break with one of its worst first-half records in 31 years at 40-57. While they continue searching for solutions to their performance woes, they have attracted criticism over everything from trade speculation surrounding cornerstone players to Cohen’s roster construction. Then came Wednesday, and the criticism reached a new level as the President of the United States aimed at them.

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“There are teams like that, where they never go down. Then you have other teams — ‘We’re rebuilding.’ They’ve been rebuilding for years,” Donald Trump took a dig at Cohen and his team, as quoted by Forbes. “I don’t want to mention teams cause I know all the owners. They’re all friends of mine. I’ll get myself in trouble.”

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The President didn’t stop there.

“The Mets have the highest salary in baseball, and they lose all the time!” he added.

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The President made these remarks while addressing the public at a rally at Wheeler High School in Marietta, Georgia. Although the primary purpose of the rally was to focus on the Trump Accounts, the tone quickly shifted when he invited Atlanta Braves executives onto the stage. Among them was Mike Plant, who is in his eighth season as president and chief executive officer of Braves Development Company.

“You don’t realize how good he is,” Trump mentioned. “This guy never rebuilds. He just stays at the top. He’s amazing.”

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While discussing the Mets’ troubles, the president quipped that he had a better choice than owner Steve Cohen. He named Mike Plant, contrasting him with Cohen, whose club has fallen short of expectations this season.

The Braves have made it to the postseason 7 out of 8 times in recent years. They also won the World Series in 2021. While they missed the playoffs last year, they are currently atop the NL East with a 60-42 record. The Mets, on the other hand, have played in October just twice in the last eight years. Their last World Series appearance was in 2015 when they lost to the Kansas City Royals. They are currently standing on a 40-year championship drought.

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Moving on, while Alex Anthopoulos oversees the baseball operations for Atlanta, Mike Plant has been an integral part of one of MLB’s most stable franchises. That’s why Donald Trump offered an unlikely solution and said that the Mets should “steal this guy” from the Braves.

Trump’s remarks came at a time when the Mets are facing huge scrutiny over Cohen’s record-setting investment returns. Earlier this month, it was reported by Underdog MLB on X that the Mets have “informed teams that everyone but Juan Soto, Nolan McLean, Carson Benge, AJ Ewing, and Christian Scott is available” for trade. And with the August 3 trade deadline fast approaching, the clubhouse has to make fast decisions on what to do with its $328 million roster, which is the total payroll allocation as per Spotrac.

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The president has previously advocated for a salary cap in MLB, and his latest comments about the Mets reinforced his belief that the biggest payrolls do not always translate into success.

And as his words pointed toward sustained success, he celebrated the Los Angeles Dodgers for their repeat championship.

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Donald Trump celebrates Dodgers’ World Series win

It has long been a tradition for World Series-winning baseball teams to visit the White House. The Dodgers had met Donald Trump last year following their 2024 championship. They won the ring again in 2025 and were planning to revisit the White House in April.

A tight schedule didn’t allow them to do so, and they decided to schedule it for July 23. The President welcomed the Dodgers on Thursday, calling them “one of the great brands anywhere in the world.”

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“I’m thrilled to say welcome back to the White House,” he said. “And maybe I’ll see you again next year.”

The franchise presented him with a replica of the championship ring, and manager Dave Roberts’ remarks were built on the President’s encouragement as he said:

“We’re going for a three-peat.”

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In a span of just two days, Donald Trump offered two very different examples of MLB’s biggest spenders. He criticized the Mets’ record-setting payroll that has yet to meet expectations. The next day, he welcomed the Dodgers, wishing them one more success this postseason.

While this juxtaposition was hard to miss, both teams will take the field with nothing but success in mind.