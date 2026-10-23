“I’m a Free Man”: 33-Year-Old Brewers Star Opens Up on Potential Yankees Reunion

Gary Sanchez could give the New York Yankees a familiar option behind the plate next season. The former Yankees catcher is currently chasing a World Series title with the Milwaukee Brewers, but his future in Milwaukee remains a question mark with a mutual option looming for 2027. With New York needing more depth at catcher, Sanchez’s latest comments about his time in the Bronx have added an interesting wrinkle to a potential reunion.

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“You know that I had my best year in the Grande Liga with the Yankees,” Sanchez told Joez McFly in Spanish, per Talkin’ Yanks on X.

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“A lot of fans will remember me. And it’s the team that I’ve lasted the longest. Thank you for the support. I’m still a good player; you never know. I’m a free man. Life gives you a lot of turns; you never know.”

From 2015 to 2021, Sanchez spent seven years playing for the New York Yankees. However, the Dominican’s journey with the Yankees started in 2009 when he signed a minor league deal with the franchise. He progressed through the Gulf Coast League Yankees, Staten Island Yankees, Charleston RiverDogs and Tampa Yankees before reaching the Double-A Trenton Thunder in 2013. The Thunder served as the Yankees’ Double-A affiliate from 2003 to 2020 before transitioning to collegiate summer baseball.

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A top prospect for the Yankees, Sanchez quickly climbed the minor leagues to reach Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in 2015 before getting the big-league call.

In the seven seasons Sanchez played for the Yankees, he posted a .230 BA with 444 hits, 138 home runs, 340 RBIs, and 299 runs scored in 538 games. During his stint with the Bronx Bombers, Sanchez was named an All-Star twice: 2017 and 2019. In 2017, Sanchez also won the Silver Slugger Award, and in 2019, Sanchez hit 34 home runs, a career-high record.

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However, a decline in production at the plate during the 2020-2021 stretch saw the Yankees trade Sanchez to the Minnesota Twins. In exchange, the pinstripes got Josh Donaldson, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, and Ben Rortvedt. These production struggles ended Sanchez’s career in the Bronx.

After leaving the Yankees, Gary Sanchez moved between several teams, including the Minnesota Twins, New York Mets, San Diego Padres, Milwaukee Brewers, and Baltimore Orioles. He returned to Milwaukee for the 2026 season on a one-year, $1.75 million contract that includes a mutual option for 2027.

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In 2026, Sanchez posted an average of .209 with 12 home runs and 38 RBIs in 86 games for the Brewers. He started 43 games as a catcher and recorded 2 errors at the position.

If neither Sanchez nor the Brewers exercise the mutual option in 2027, Sanchez will be free to join the pinstripes next season.

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The Pinstripes are currently figuring out their offseason plans. Before the next Opening Day, the New York Yankees must address their catching issues, and Sanchez could be an ideal addition to the roster. He can serve as the backup catcher to Austin Wells. This season, Wells struggled to contribute in the lineup, hitting only .186 with 14 home runs.

It was a problem that needed to be fixed during the trade deadline. But GM Brian Cashman spent all his energy on acquiring Luis Garcia Jr. and Heliot Ramos for an offensive boost, only to be swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

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Since the Yankees need a backup catcher anyway, they can definitely take a gamble on Sanchez and offer him a 1-year contract to be safe. For now, Sanchez will only focus on the World Series.