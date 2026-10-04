“I’m Good at Home”: Dodgers’ Empty Seats Become Major Talking Point as Fans Raise Concerns Despite Win

For people who watched the NLDS game between the Dodgers and the Braves, we could see that parts of the Dodgers’ stadium were empty. And it raised questions about the fanbase, but there was a major reason why the stadium was not packed.

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Zach Klein posted, saying, “Ummm…. Game 1 .. NLDS.. Dodger Stadium But… but…,” showing pictures of empty parts of the stadium, but the fans were quick to let him know why it was empty.

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The Dodgers had 50,194 fans for Game 1, their lowest postseason attendance since 2016. But the empty seats were not because Los Angeles had stopped caring about October baseball. With temperatures reaching 100 degrees, many fans simply chose shade over sitting directly under the sun.

The conditions were so uncomfortable that even a postseason game could not keep every ticket holder in their seat.

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The heat had already become the biggest story before the Dodgers and Braves even started playing. Forecasts called for 101 degrees, nearly 20 degrees above Los Angeles’ early-October average temperature. The official first-pitch reading was 100 degrees, making it the second-hottest postseason game at Dodger Stadium.

Tickets were available for as little as $56, but the blazing afternoon made those prices less important.

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That heat seemed far easier for the Braves, who appeared comfortable while taking batting practice. Manager Walt Weiss reminded everyone that Atlanta players were accustomed to warmer conditions. Lane Thomas even said Los Angeles’ 98 degrees felt cooler than Atlanta’s typical heat.

Atlanta’s summers regularly bring hot, humid weather, giving players and fans more experience spending time outside. That difference was visible as Braves supporters remained in the sun while other sections stayed noticeably empty.

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Still, the Dodgers had their own way of dealing with the conditions once play began. Emergency medical teams remained around the stadium, prepared for dehydration and heat-related problems. Tarik Skubal then delivered 6 innings, allowing 1 run while striking out 7 Braves hitters. Teoscar Hernández, Kyle Tucker and Max Muncy each homered as Los Angeles built enough distance for a 5-3 victory.

By the end, the Dodgers had handled Atlanta comfortably, while their fans had spent much longer fighting the heat.

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Why Shade Became More Valuable Than Playoff Baseball for Dodgers fans

The Dodgers stadium had fans for Game 1, but the empty seats quickly became part of the conversation. Many fans argued they were not missing the game; they were simply escaping the brutal afternoon sun.

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One fan wrote, “Everyone is there but in the shade. There are TVs everywhere so you don’t have to be frying in your seat to watch the game.” Another added, “It’s 103° at Dodger Stadium and the Atlanta guy is shocked people are hiding in the shade 😂 trash take Zach. Still time to delete this.”

The official temperature was 100 degrees, while the stadium scoreboard showed 103 degrees.

That reaction became easier to understand when other fans described what those seats actually felt like.

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One supporter wrote, “It’s 120 degrees sitting in the sun on plastic seats; yes, it’s empty, but they are there.” Another simply said, “Those seats suck ass and sit under this heat, I’m good at home.”

Their frustration also had some history behind it, with Dodger Stadium seeing serious heat problems before. During the 2017 World Series opener, temperatures reached 103 degrees and 7 people were taken to hospitals, likely because of heat-related issues.

That 2017 game showed how different sitting in shade could feel from sitting underneath sunlight. MLB described the heat as unbearable in shade and downright brutal in the sun that night. Saturday brought similar concerns, with fans using towels, water, and shaded areas throughout Dodger Stadium.

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Another fan summed up the situation, writing, “The sun side of the stadium is brutal in temps well less than 103… can’t imagine they aren’t close to a sellout with those folks hiding in the shade.”

The Dodgers also prepared for the heat, with medical teams stationed around the stadium during Game 1. Fans could bring sealed drinks, use refill stations, and move toward cooler areas when necessary.

Meanwhile, Atlanta players appeared more comfortable, with manager Walt Weiss saying, “Remember, we’re from Atlanta.” The Braves still lost 5-3 as the Dodgers dominated the outing.