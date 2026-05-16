“I’m Sorry” – Yankees Rookie Issues Unconditional Apology as Mets’ Face Another Injury Blow

It seems like no one is safe on the Mets roster. With names like Luis Robert Jr., Francisco Lindor and Kodai Senga already out of the foul line, the Mets’ worst could have been another injury, that too of one of their most consistent performers this year.

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Friday saw a 111 mph comebacker off the Yankees’ rookie Spencer Jones that hit Clay Holmes and fractured his right fibula. Jones was told the update during the media brief after the game, and he felt sorry for the same.

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“Yes, so first I’ve heard of that. I’m sorry, he’s a friend of mine. We work out in Nashville together, so that’s tough to hear,” Jones said. “I hit the ball and then I saw it come back towards me. It sounded loud and I was just running the first base.”

Jones said the two work out at the same gym in Nashville, Tenn., during the offseason. The linedrive was no intentional and Holmes looked nothing in pain. Jones comfortably covered the first base while the Mets catcher was seen talking with Holmes.

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It was in the fourth inning when Holmes was hit by a line drive straight to his leg at the mound. Mets’ trainer and manager entered the field and seen having the conversation. It was still not looked anything serious. The staff left and Holmes started the fifth inning. Only after Holmes was pulled out and a X-ray was done. The fracture was revealed and it will leave him out of action for long.

“He’s going to be down for a long time,” Mendoza said to the media. “It’s a huge blow. He’s one of the most consistent guys that we had in that rotation.”

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Before entering Friday, Holmes had eight starts till now this season. He recorded a robust 1.86 ERA till Friday from his 48 innings. Friday was dud as he allowed 4 runs and from his 4.1 innings, which raised his ERA to 2.39. Now that Holmes will be out for long, the Mets surely lost a reliable performer.

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With Freddy Peralta standing with a 3.10 ERA and Nolan McLean with a 2.92 ERA, the rotation would be severly affected due to Holmes’ absence.

“It’s really sad,’” Juan Soto said. “It’s part of the game. We’re gonna support him. It just sucks. .. We have to keep our heads up and keep moving forward. We’re gonna miss Clay.”

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Last month, the Mets’ 33-year-old starter had the best moment against the Nationals. He threw 6 scoreless innings, allowing just 3 hits and 1 walk while striking out 6 batters to secure an 8-0 shutout victory. Against the Giants also, he threw 7.0 scoreless innings, giving up only 3 hits and 2 walks with 4 strikeouts.

With now Holmes getting sidelined, the Mets rotation would miss these clutch performances. The team currently standing last in the NL East with a 18-26 record and need to race against time to field an alternative in the rotation.

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The Mets’ supply chain will be tested

The biggest question for the Mets is who will fill Clay Holmes’ shoes. Sean Manaea is the obvious first preference considering his experience.

While Manaea currently pitching from bullpen, his struggle could hold him back from taking Holmes’ place. He has posted a 6.56 ERA across nine appearances this season, totaling 23 1/3 innings with 26 strikeouts. His four-seam fastball has been averaging around 88 mph, significantly down from his peak of over 92 mph during his resurgent 2024 campaign.

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If the Mets wants to offer another chance, the Manaea could be in.

Jack Wenninger is another name from the Mets’ minors who could get promoted. This year, he has a 1.08 ERA and 1.11 WHIP so far. Hence, he could be another option. Let’s now see if the Mets’ supply chain could offer a better alternative this time.