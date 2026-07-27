“I’m Tired”: $10.2M Phillies Star Left Furious After Yankees’ Attempt to Dominate Him Backfires in Blowout Loss

The New York Yankees trusted the stats, and maybe that’s where they lost their chance to sweep the Philadelphia Phillies. It all unfolded on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park, where the Phillies snapped their four-game skid with an 11-4 victory over the Yankees. And right after another win against a postseason contender, the Phillies’ $10.2 million third baseman expressed his frustration over opponents taking him lightly.

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“It’s happened a lot to me in my career, but that time it pissed me off,” Alec Bohm said, per NBC Sports Philadelphia on X. “It’s not like I’m mad at them for doing it or mad at anybody, in particular — I’m just tired of people thinking that I’m the easy out.”

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When Will Warren put runners on second and third in the third inning, the Yankees were trailing 2-0. Next up was Brandon Marsh, who has hit 16 home runs so far while batting .287. Having already recorded two outs in the inning, the Yankees chose to intentionally walk Marsh and face Alec Bohm instead.

It turned out to be a blunder.

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However, it was not exactly the Yankees’ fault, as Bohm has been underperforming throughout the season. He is currently batting .221 with 13 home runs this season. Furthermore, Bohm holds a 3-for-10 record, scoring 6 runs in bases-loaded situations this year.

After the Yankees walked Marsh, Bohm had a nine-pitch face-off with Will Warren. He ended it with a bases-clearing double, helping score three runs on a sweeper to extend the Phillies’ lead to 5-0. Then, Bryson Stott hit an RBI single to score Bohm.

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The game was within the Yankees’ reach before they walked Marsh. But Bohm’s three-run double turned the game in the Phillies’ favor.

As the Yankees’ relief pitching took over in the sixth inning, Bohm forced a run by walking on a hit by pitch and then scored on Stott’s three-run double.

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As the Phillies beat a playoff contender this season, Trea Turner expressed his feelings about the win.

“Yeah, I think if you run into a good team and you beat them in the series,” Turner told MLB.com. “I think that gives you confidence.”

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On Sunday, Turner hit a leadoff triple in the first inning and scored on Kyle Schwarber’s sacrifice fly in the same frame.

The Yankees may have already won the series, but it was a positive way for the Phillies to end their nine-game homestand. Meanwhile, interim manager Don Mattingly has expressed his thoughts on their upcoming games.

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Don Mattingly doesn’t want to take “anybody lightly”

Interim manager Don Mattingly righted the Phillies’ ship early in the season after the team fired Rob Thomson. The 65-year-old pulled the Phillies from their 9-19 hole and helped them secure a playoff spot. However, in their journey to the second NL Wild Card spot, the Phillies have not clashed much against the other 11 postseason contenders. But when they played against them, the Phillies have not fared very well.

With Sunday’s win against the New York Yankees, the Phillies improved to 13-27 vs the teams that have secured playoff spots. Their record is better than some of the worst teams in the league, including the Rockies (14-30), the Mets (14-30), and the Royals (13-35).

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Before the Yankees, they had faced the Los Angeles Dodgers and lost that series as well.

The Phillies will play the Miami Marlins next, a team that is three games out of an NL Wild Card spot. But Mattingly is not going to take any of their opponents lightly; he will treat every game with equal importance.

“At this point in the year, you really can’t take anybody lightly,” Don Mattingly told MLB.com. “Games are all important. They’re important all year long, but we talk about the pennant race and things like that — it’s started. One bad week puts you in danger.”

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The Phillies will next play a postseason contender on August 31, when they face the Arizona Diamondbacks.