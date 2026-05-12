“In an Incredibly Dark Place”- Vladdy Jr. Becoming Easy Target for Rival Teams Amid Blue Jays Injury Struggles, Claims Insider

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has hit just two home runs in 41 games this season. Following his huge 2025 playoffs and a massive 14-year, $500 million contract extension, expectations are crushing the slugger. Seven weeks into the 2026 season, there is a shift in the conversation surrounding Vladdy Jr. as the Blue Jays’ inconsistency continues.

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“Vladdy’s been healthy. Vladdy’s been playing every single day, and he’s in an incredibly dark place,” insider Bryan Hayes told Jay Onrait in a TSN interview on Tuesday.

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Vladimir Guerrero is going through a tough time this season despite having a commendable slash line. While a .300/.386/.387 looks great on paper, the 27-year-old has zero home runs in the past three weeks. And it’s not just the home runs. His extra-base production is also dropping fast.

“He doesn’t have any extra base hits in a long time, Hayes added. “I mean, he’s got single-digit extra base hits, and we’re 41 games into the season.”

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Guerrero Jr. has scored only 7 doubles in 2026, and there are no triples to his name. His overall 45 hits from 150 at-bats isn’t too bad, but there is a steady decline. In April, Guerrero Jr. recorded 34 hits from 97 at-bats. This month, it has dropped down to just 5 hits from 37 at-bats. The slugger went 0-for-4 in the last couple of games. And Toronto lost both those games.

This decline has sparked heavy debate around the player, especially as rival teams actively exploit his current mechanical issues.

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“He’s an easy attack for opposing arms. Like, they know he’s going to go chasing,” Hayes added.

Opposing teams know exactly how to beat him right now. Guerrero is struggling to see breaking balls. He swings wildly at pitches outside the strike zone and reacts too late to fastballs. Catchers just keep calling for pitches low and away. They know he will get himself out by chasing bad throws instead of waiting for a good pitch to hit.

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This drop in power is a huge shock. He scored 98 runs in 2025 and 96 in 2024, blasting 34 and 44 home runs in those respective seasons. He had an incredible .397 batting average in the last postseason. Vladdy hit 8 homers and drove in 15 runs, helping the Blue Jays reach the World Series.

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Both the fans and the franchise were overjoyed when he managed a .444 AVG and 1.418 OPS in the WBC this year. They were sure Vladdy would continue to perform at the same level. But their joy has turned to worry.

Hayes highlighted how much he is needed by the team when they are going through a lot of injuries.

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Alejandro Kirk, coming off a career-high 15 home runs and an All-Star appearance in 2025, has been out since early April with a fractured thumb. Meanwhile, Addison Barger is back on the injured list with elbow issues, taking away the team’s best raw power. Even George Springer is struggling with a sore foot, forcing him into a limited role.

With those guys missing, pitchers have no reason to challenge anyone else. They can easily pitch around Vladdy.

That’s why the insider said, “The pressure should be higher for him than anyone else on the team.” However, despite the lack of power, it might not be as catastrophic as it seems.

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Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s concerning slump may not tell the full story

Guerrero Jr.’s current form doesn’t justify him as the best player in the franchise. But it doesn’t necessarily indicate a complete offensive collapse. In fact, Guerrero has enough evidence to douse the noise around him.

A .300 AVG and a .386 OBP don’t indicate poor form. True, that he hasn’t hit many pitches recently. But 45 hits from 41 games isn’t too bad. In fact, he has had fewer hits during 2025 and recorded a .292 AVG. He has scored 23 runs so far, and with over 100 games remaining, he is still projected to score 90+ runs this season.

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Guerrero Jr. is suffering from a mechanical issue. He is estimating the breaking and pitches inefficiently. And the fastballs are often travelling too deep in the zone. Opponent pitchers are trying to expose it as a weakness. However, once the slugger gets a hold of the timing, he is expected to make much better contact. And he would be able to hit homers and record significant extra-base hits.

Some fans believe that his current form wouldn’t be under the microscope if the Jays were winning. Currently, Toronto is 4th in the AL West with an 18-23 record. And out of the games they have lost this season, Guerrero went scoreless in 15 of them. So, it is a bit obvious that his team requires him to step up immediately.

Although Hayes thinks the hitter doesn’t have room for excuses, the Blue Jays’ slump isn’t all on him. Both the player and the team can use a prompt change in their performances. After all, they have some unfinished business from last year.