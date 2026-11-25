MLB has been through this fight before, and the last time it happened, the sport paid a heavy price. In 1994, owners tried to introduce a salary cap, but players fought back with a 232-day strike. The dispute was so serious that it wiped out the World Series for the first time in 90 years. Now, more than three decades later, history could be repeating itself. As the 2026 contract deadline draws closer, owners are once again pushing for a salary cap. This time, they have even taken the players’ union to court, and the union is making it clear that it has no intention of backing down.

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“The lawsuit filed today by MLB is completely frivolous,” the union said in a statement, according to ESPN. “We will respond appropriately, but MLB’s decision to run to court in the middle of negotiations rather than bargain in good faith is incredibly disappointing.”

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The 38-page lawsuit was filed in a federal court in Manhattan. MLB wants a judge to confirm that a lockout would be legal under antitrust law. The league is worried that the players’ union could “disclaim,” which means giving up its role as the official representative of players in labor talks. If that happens, players could argue that the lockout is an illegal group boycott. They could then sue MLB under antitrust law and seek up to three times their proven financial losses.

MLB spokesman Glen Caplin said the lawsuit is meant to “proactively disarm the union’s nuclear option of disclaiming.”

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However, the union has never said it plans to take that step. MLB also says it is not asking for money from the players. Instead, it wants the court to make several legal decisions, including confirming that a lockout would be lawful and that federal courts cannot stop it.

The lawsuit names all eight members of the union’s executive subcommittee, including pitchers Tarik Skubal and Paul Skenes. MLB has also asked the court to treat the players as one legal group. This could prevent individual players from filing separate lawsuits.

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This legal strategy has a history. In 1989, NFL players disbanded their union and filed an antitrust lawsuit against the league. That fight eventually helped bring free agency to the NFL. Players tried a similar move again in 2011, but an appeals court ruled that the lockout was part of a labor dispute and could not be stopped by a judge.

MLB Players Association interim executive director Bruce Meyer and outside lawyer Jeffrey Kessler have also used similar legal strategies while working with other sports unions.

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Former U.S. Solicitor General Paul Clement is among MLB’s lawyers. The league says it will withdraw the suit if the union agrees to remain a union until a new deal is reached.

At the heart of this fight is one big question: how much should teams be allowed to spend on players?

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MLB owners have proposed a payroll cap of $258.2 million and a minimum payroll of $180.2 million, starting in 2028. Commissioner Rob Manfred has made his position clear. He does not see owners agreeing to a new deal without both limits. But the players are just as firm. They have said they will not accept a salary cap under any circumstances. The union also believes owners want to change the system to increase the value of their teams.

With both sides refusing to back down, finding common ground will not be easy. Their last major fight ended in a 99-day lockout, running from December 2, 2021, to March 10, 2022. However, that dispute was not mainly about introducing a salary cap.

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Now, another deadline is fast approaching. The current labor agreement expires at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1. Owners are expected to announce a lockout as soon as it ends. If that happens, it will be MLB’s 10th work stoppage since 1972. The league has also said it plans to file an unfair labor practice charge, arguing that the dispute should be handled by the National Labor Relations Board.

But the fight has already moved beyond salary talks. By taking the union to court before the contract expires, MLB is preparing for a legal battle alongside the labor dispute. If the judge rules in the league’s favor, the players could lose one of their strongest weapons in negotiations even before the lockout begins.