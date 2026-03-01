Infamous Yankees Reliever Proves Why Tarik Skubal & Others Are Openly Protesting ABS

MLB, Baseball Herren, USA Playoffs-Detroit Tigers at Seattle Mariners Oct 10, 2025 Seattle, Washington, USA Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal 29 reacts after striking out Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh not pictured during the sixth inning during game five of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at T-Mobile Park. Seattle T-Mobile Park Washington USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStevenxBisigx 20251010_ajw_ab9_076

With ABS expected to be fully rolled out this season, you would think pitchers would be on board, since the whole point is to cut down on missed strike calls. But interestingly, some of the biggest pushback has come from them. Guys like Walker Buehler and Tarik Skubal have not exactly been thrilled about the idea of taking the human element out of the equation.

Now, as fans try to figure out why pitchers are so against it, Yankees veteran reliever Fernando Cruz may have provided an example during a spring game against the Blue Jays. His actions made it clear why many pitchers are not sold on ABS. Fans are now wondering whether pitchers should have access to challenge calls under ABS.

“Fernando Cruz loses a challenge on a pitch that wasn’t close. You can see Austin Wells tell him not to challenge, but Cruz shrugs like, ‘Eh, why not?’” Talkin’ Yanks shared how Cruz got it wrong when challenging a call during a spring game against the Jays.

Well, let’s be real, Cruz was already infamous before this latest spring training moment.

Remember that rough outing against the Tigers last September? Right before the game, Cruz confidently called the Yankees’ bullpen the “best in the league.” Then he went out there and couldn’t even record an out, giving up multiple hits and walks. Now fast forward to the spring game against the Blue Jays, and Cruz may have added another chapter to that infamous résumé.

Reportedly, while pitching in relief, he threw a pitch that was clearly outside the strike zone. Even his catcher, Austin Wells, seemed to signal not to challenge the call. But Cruz went ahead and challenged the umpire anyway. The result?

The ABS graphic showed that the pitch missed the zone by about three inches, resulting in a lost challenge.

That moment pretty much summed up why some pitchers, like Walker Buehler and Tarik Skubal, aren’t thrilled about ABS.

“I think the human element is a huge part of this game. I think starting pitchers who have pitched for a long time deserve certain parts of the plate that other guys don’t get,” Buehler said.

As Buehler pointed out, pitchers sometimes gain the benefit of the doubt on borderline calls, and ABS takes that gray area away. Skubal, meanwhile, has been pretty blunt about the use of ABS in MLB. He also seems to worry about losing the human element.

Now, with Cruz’s latest misfire, fans have a clear example of what pitchers are worried about. Under ABS, there’s nowhere to hide. The system doesn’t care about framing, reputation, or the human element. Rather, it simply shows whether the pitch was in the zone. And sometimes, that means exposing just how far off a pitch really was.

Fans are convinced about the lack of pitchers’ role in ABS

Pitchers should not have any say over ABS challenges, fans think. “Pitchers should 100% not challenge,” one fan said. “If your catcher tells you not to challenge it … don’t do it! Lol,” another added.

Well, catchers have the best seat in the house when it comes to judging pitches. Why? Because they’re set up right behind the strike zone, while pitchers are standing 60 feet, 6 inches away on the mound. Moreover, just like the home plate umpire, catchers see the pitch from the slot angle. That helps them read the depth and the way the ball moves across the front and back edges of the zone.

That’s why many fans are convinced that if a team is going to challenge a call using ABS, maybe the catcher should have the final say.

What could happen once ABS is implemented in the regular season? “Pitchers can’t be challenging in the regular season lol,” one user remarked. “It should be the catcher and batter only who are able to challenge,” added another.

So yes, apart from the catcher, batters could also make the call. They are the ones closest to the strike zone. For the team at bat, it makes sense that the hitter at the plate could challenge via ABS. MLB does not allow communication from the dugout for these challenges. While batters could also get it wrong, fans believe they would still make better ABS review decisions than pitchers.

Players are also getting accustomed to ABS during spring training, but some fans believe that it should not carry over into the regular season. “Surely this won’t carry over into the regular season,” one user agreed.

Nevertheless, once the regular season starts, ABS will likely be the most interesting change for fans to experience this year.