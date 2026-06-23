Injury Chaos Hit Dodgers as 2 Key Players Forced to Exit Mid-Game vs Tigers

The Los Angeles Dodgers had high expectations when they invested $240 million in Kyle Tucker. In reality, Tucker could only score 6 homers at .234 so far this year. Additionally, there was always a risk of injury with Tucker, as it cut short his journey last year with the Chicago Cubs last year. The Dodgers still chose to make a bet, but Monday proved that the Dodgers may be losing it. And the worst part is that Monday made their catcher issue a bit more challenging.

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“Kyle Tucker was removed from tonight’s game, and the Dodgers are saying it’s due to back spasms,” Talkin’ Baseball shared via X.

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At the top of the second inning, Dalton Rushing was at the plate (his only at-bat on Monday) with two outs, and Tucker covering second base. But Rushing was stopped from making a swing, and footage showed Tucker in pain in the bag. Manager Dave Roberts asked Tucker to get back to the dugout. It was later reported that Tucker is suffering from lower back spasms.

Just before he was scratched off the field, Tucker drew a walk off the Minnesota Twins’ Zebby Matthews. But just as he left, the Dodgers replaced him with Alex Call. “I really felt it like when we went out for defense in between innings in the first,” Tucker said after the game. “Back just like lit up and went out there just tried to hope that it would calm down or go away or something, I’d just keep flying through it … finishing the swing hurt.”

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However, Tucker would stay on a day-to-day basis for now, and according to Roberts, he was pulled out more as a precautionary measure than due to a confirmed injury.

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“Back spasmed up and right when we took the field,” Roberts said. “I saw him take his at bat — a little bit of wincing and kind of when he was jogging to first base. And then once he got to second base, I think it was just more not seeing him move the right way, and I didn’t want to put him in any more jeopardy. And so I thought it was just smart to pivot right there.”

Kyle Tucker had an extensive injury history during his stint with the Cubs. Last June, he sustained a hairline fracture in his right hand. He initially decided to play through the injury. However, the discomfort caused a noticeable spike in his ground-ball rate and led to a slump in his offensive production during the summer months. Then again in September, Tucker went on the 10-day injured list with a left calf strain. He missed nearly the entire final month of the regular season.

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The Dodgers were aware of this risk, but they still chose to spend $240 million. Now that Tucker is out of action, fans fear that his last year’s jinx is back again.

For the Dodgers, Tucker’s injury was not the only concern on Monday; Rushing’s was as well.

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On Monday, Rushing had his only at-bat in the second inning before he was scratched off due to concussion protocol. “Dalton Rushing left the game to rule out a concussion,” the Dodgers posted via X. In the first inning, a foul tip hit Rushing’s mask. While he continued his play, the Dodgers chose to drop him. Chuckie Robinson replaced him as the catcher.

“It was the first pitch of the game, got me square on the top of the head,” Rushing said after the game. “My brain was just pounding for the next couple of innings and even through that first at-bat – it was a one-pitch at-bat – but as bad as it sounds, I was looking for a strike today because it wasn’t comfortable.” It was his history of head injuries that ultimately forced the Dodgers to pull him out.

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This all makes the Dodgers’ catcher scenario a bit tough. Their primary catcher, Will Smith, is still out of action with neck stiffness. Now, after Rushing’s removal, the Dodgers are left with promoting someone from the minors. The most likely name would be Triple-A catcher Eliezer Alfonzo. He is slashing .306/.395/.410 this season. But could he replace Rushing’s .821 OPS this year? Alfonzo currently has a .805 OPS, and most importantly, the Dodgers may not have any other option to replace Rushing.

Time will answer how the Dodgers could get away from this situation.