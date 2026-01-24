Injury Forced Bitter MLB End as Yu Darvish Announces Abrupt Retirement Despite $43M Motivation

Remember Anthony Rendon? After being overwhelmed by injuries the last few years, he’s reportedly agreed to restructure the rest of his contract. Thus, basically put an end to his rocky run with the Angels. The 35-year-old won’t officially retire, but he isn’t expected to play in 2026 either. Instead, he’ll keep rehabbing at home in Houston. Meanwhile, Padres veteran Yu Darvish took it a step further.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As per the recent report, Darvish outright announced his retirement. And like Rendon, he’s also walking away with several years and a sizable chunk of his contract still on the table.

“Yu Darvish, 39, considered an icon among Japanese players who have followed him to MLB, has informed the San Padres that he is retiring. He is walking away from the $43 million left in the next 3 years of his contract, as SDut KevinAcee reports,” MLB insider Bob Nightengale shared via X.

ADVERTISEMENT

But there may still be a twist. Darvish’s agent, Joel Wolfe, told Nightengale that the veteran right-hander “has not made a final decision yet.” Even so, the news has come as a shock to the Padres, especially since the team is already reeling after the sudden departure of its manager.

Darvish, now 39, has spent the past five seasons in San Diego, posting a 3.97 ERA and averaging 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings during that stretch. Last season was more of a struggle, as he went 5–5 with a 5.38 ERA and an 8.5 strikeout rate per nine innings across 15 starts. He was still under contract for three more years and $46 million, after signing a six-year, $108 million extension with the Padres ahead of the 2023 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

But why is he suddenly walking away?

This is a developing story. Keep an eye on this space to know more about the reasons…

ADVERTISEMENT