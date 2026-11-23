Tarik Skubal, the two-time American League Cy Young winner, made just 10 starts for the Los Angeles Dodgers before his $450 million payday arrived from the New York Mets. Nine years, $50 million per season, and a record for any pitcher, yet the club that traded for him reportedly never even submitted a formal offer.

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That missing offer fits what MLB.com insider Mark Feinsand laid out in his post-signing market breakdown, writing, “I’m not sure that the Dodgers ever truly expected to re-sign Skubal, as they seemed to prefer a shorter-term, higher-AAV deal like the one they gave Kyle Tucker. Skubal wanted, and got, a long-term deal, one that will keep him in the same uniform for nearly a decade.”

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The contract shapes explain the read, as outfielder Kyle Tucker’s four-year, $240 million deal carries a $60 million AAV and opt-outs, while Skubal’s nine-year Mets pact carries a lower $50 million AAV, a $45 million signing bonus and $30 million in deferrals.

Contract structure was only part of the equation, as the Dodgers already hold starters Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, Roki Sasaki, Emmet Sheehan, Justin Wrobleski and Gavin Stone, a seven-man group that makes Skubal a luxury rather than a need.

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The depth shows in the numbers as Yamamoto went 14-9 with a 2.53 ERA across 185 innings, Snell logged a 1.90 ERA with 55 strikeouts in 42.2 innings over nine starts, and two-way star Shohei Ohtani posted a 1.79 ERA over 14 starts. That puts three arms under a 2.60 ERA.

Behind them, Glasnow supplied strikeout power, going 5-2 with a 3.53 ERA, a 0.95 WHIP and 98 strikeouts in 74 innings over 13 starts, while Wrobleski became a workhorse at 12-5 with a 3.66 ERA and 118 strikeouts across 140 innings.

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Even the back end offers volume, as Sasaki logged 122.1 innings at a 4.49 ERA and Sheehan went 5-8 with a 4.57 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 112.1 innings over 22 starts, which keeps every turn in the rotation covered.

Health rounds out the picture as Stone missed the entire 2026 campaign on the 60-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation and was activated November 2, giving the Dodgers another healthy arm for 2027 without a nine-year commitment.

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Skubal’s own Dodgers numbers sit right beside that group, as he went 5-2 with a 2.61 ERA over 62 innings after the August 2 trade from the Detroit Tigers, then dropped NLCS Game 1 in a Milwaukee Brewers sweep.

With arms covered, the priority is a lineup where first baseman Freddie Freeman is 37 and third baseman Max Muncy is 36, so the Dodgers acquired infielder Royce Lewis from the Minnesota Twins for right-hander Bobby Miller and prospect Francisco Espinoza.

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Lewis is no finished product since he hit .227/.287/.380 with 15 home runs and 16 steals across 125 games, but his right-handed power and infield versatility could spell relief for the older regulars.

Utility depth is the next box to check, and free-agent utility man Mauricio Dubón, who hit .276/.321/.399 with 12 home runs and 73 RBIs for the Atlanta Braves, fits the short-term, multi-position profile the club prefers.

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Left field is the other pressure point, and trading outfielder Teoscar Hernández, who hit .267/.334/.425 with 135 strikeouts and has one year left, would clear a runway for top prospect Josue De Paula, who slashed .323/.500/.581 in 11 games.

Those moves fit a broader Dodgers pattern, as president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman has aimed his biggest commitments at hitters, with outfielder Mookie Betts at 12 years and $365 million and Ohtani at 10 years and $700 million.

Pitchers are the contrast, as Yamamoto’s 12 years and $325 million came when he was 25, while older starters such as Snell at five years and $182 million and Glasnow at five years and $136.5 million got shorter terms.

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Skubal landed on the wrong side of that line as his age of 30 and the May elbow scope make him a poor fit for the Dodgers’ pitcher-risk model, which favors younger arms or shorter terms. A nine-year deal that runs through age 38 asks the club to carry that injury history deep into his decline years.

Money compounded the issue as the Dodgers carry roughly $392 million in 2027 luxury-tax commitments, and Skubal’s $50 million AAV would have pushed them past their record $432.8 million luxury-tax payroll from 2026.

Labor uncertainty added a separate risk, as ESPN reporter Alden González reported that the Dodgers hesitated to commit nearly half a billion dollars before the December 1 CBA expiration, with owners pushing for a salary cap.

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With the rotation depth, the contract terms and the lockout risk all pointing the same way, the Dodgers appear to have treated Skubal as an optional upgrade rather than a necessity. They now head toward the December 1 CBA expiration with a deep staff and a younger lineup, while the Mets lock in their ace through age 38.