Is Aaron Judge Playing in the 2026 AL Wild Card Series vs. the Red Sox? 

Aaron Judge’s October plans are still hanging in the balance. The Yankees captain is recovering from a right calf strain after missing most of the season with a rib injury. New York expects to face Boston in the Wild Card Series, but Judge’s availability remains unclear. His manager isn’t counting on him yet. Judge, however, hasn’t given up on playing. Here’s what happened, where his recovery stands, and what comes next.

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What Happened to Aaron Judge?

Aaron Judge enters October with his postseason status still unsettled. The Yankees captain returned from a lengthy rib injury, only to suffer another setback. This time, the problem is the soleus muscle in his right calf.

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Judge suffered the strain during the Yankees’ series against Minnesota. New York later diagnosed it as a moderate-grade strain. The Yankees placed him on the 10-day injured list on September 19, retroactive to September 17.

The calf issue came after Judge missed 84 games with a fractured right rib. He returned on September 8, but managed only seven games before landing back on the injured list. He went 4-for-23 during that brief return.

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Is Aaron Judge expected to play against the Red Sox?

Right now, Judge’s availability remains uncertain. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said he doesn’t expect Judge to be available for the Wild Card Series. Still, Boone hasn’t completely ruled out his return.

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He has offered a more hopeful view. He said, “My goal is to come back as soon as I can.” That leaves the Yankees with two different timelines. Boone is preparing for October without Judge. He is still working toward being available. The final decision will depend on his recovery and baseball activities.

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Judge received a platelet-poor plasma injection in his calf. He then faced restrictions involving running and jumping. As of September 24, he hadn’t resumed hitting.

What is the Latest Aaron Judge Injury Update?

Judge remains on the 10-day injured list with his right calf strain. The designation is retroactive to September 17.

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Boone has described the injury as moderate. He said the Yankees weren’t initially planning around Judge’s availability. However, the manager also left room for circumstances to change.

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Judge, meanwhile, said on September 23 that he intended to play. His focus remains on getting healthy quickly.

The latest Yankees injury information still lists Wild Card availability as possible. Judge’s status, therefore, hasn’t become a definitive postseason absence.

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What is Aaron Judge’s 2026 record before the injury?

Judge’s 2026 season has been unusually limited. He played only 66 games before returning to the injured list. He hit .241 with 18 home runs and 41 RBIs.

His return from the rib injury lasted seven games. During that stretch, he hit .174 with one home run. That short sample included 13 strikeouts and a .513 OPS.

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The numbers don’t tell the entire story, though. Judge spent much of the season recovering before returning. Now another injury threatens his October plans.

When do the Yankees play the Red Sox in the 2026 AL Wild Card?

The Yankees and Red Sox meet again in the AL Wild Card Series. New York enters as the No. 4 seed, while Boston holds the No. 5. The entire best-of-three series takes place at Yankee Stadium.

Game 1 is Tuesday, September 29, at 8 p.m. ET. Game 2 follows on Wednesday, September 30, also at 8 p.m. If needed, Game 3 arrives on Thursday, October 1.

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Date Game Venue Sept. 29 Yankees vs. Red Sox, Game 1 Yankee Stadium Sept. 30 Yankees vs. Red Sox, Game 2 Yankee Stadium Oct. 1 Yankees vs. Red Sox, Game 3 Yankee Stadium

Game 3 is only played if necessary. The Yankees won last year’s Wild Card meeting against Boston. Now the rivalry returns, with Judge’s availability hanging over the series.