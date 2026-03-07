Is Trayce Thompson Related to Klay Thompson? All You Need to Know about the Great Britain’s OF’s Family, Siblings Net Worth and More

Many sports fans have wondered whether MLB outfielder Trayce Thompson is related to NBA star Klay Thompson. Their shared last name and elite athletic careers have sparked curiosity across both baseball and basketball communities. Here, we will explore the real connection between the two and the athletic family they come from.

Who is Trayce Thompson? Why is playing for Great Britain? Everything to know about him

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Trayce Nikolas Thompson, born March 15, 1991, in Los Angeles, grew up swinging for the fences in sunny California. The outfielder skipped UCLA to go pro, drafted in the second round by the White Sox back in 2009, right out of Santa Margarita Catholic High School. He’s got that mixed-heritage vibe, with his dad’s Bahamian roots giving him a global edge, while his mom’s American side keeps it West Coast.

ADVERTISEMENT

Standing 6’2″ with power in his bat, Trayce’s journey has been a grind through MLB call-ups and minor league battles. As for Great Britain? His pops hails from the Bahamas, a British Commonwealth spot, making him eligible for Team GB. He made history in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, crushing the Brits’ first-ever WBC run off Adam Wainwright, talk about a family flex on the international stage.

Who are Trayce Thompson’s parents? Are his brothers also athletes?

ADVERTISEMENT

Meet Mychal and Julie Thompson, the power couple who raised a squad of athletes. Dad Mychal’s a Bahamian hoops legend, snagged as the No. 1 pick in the 1978 NBA Draft by Portland, then won two rings with the Lakers alongside Magic Johnson. These days, he’s killing it in LA sports radio, dishing wisdom. Mom Julie was a volleyball star at Portland and San Francisco, bringing that competitive fire to the household.

And yes, Trayce’s brothers are straight ballers too. Mychel bounced around the NBA fringes, while Klay’s a superstar. The Thompsons turned their LA home into a sports factory, with everyone pushing limits from backyard games to pro lights. No wonder Trayce reps that athletic DNA on the diamond.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is his wife? Everything to know about Jillian Thompson

Trayce keeps his personal life pretty low-key, but Jillian Thompson is the rock behind the slugger. She’s a former soccer standout from Northern Michigan University, trading cleats for family life while possibly dipping into event planning these days. The two crossed paths sometime in their early adult years; exact details are scarce since they dodge the spotlight, but they’ve been solid ever since.

ADVERTISEMENT

They welcomed their baby in the summer of 2021, keeping the little one’s name private amid their chill vibe. Jillian popped up, cheering at the 2023 WBC, posting a sweet video hyping Trayce before he made GB history. It’s that quiet support that lets him chase those big swings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who are Trayce Thompson’s siblings, Klay Thompson and Mychel Thompson?

Klay, the middle brother, is the NBA icon we all know, a five-time All-Star who lit up the Warriors dynasty with Curry, and now balling for Dallas after signing there post-2024. Mychel, the eldest, carved his path too: college baller at Pepperdine, snagged an NBA cup with the Cavs in 2012, then grinded G-League and overseas for years with Santa Cruz Warriors.

The bond? Ironclad. Growing up in LA, they hooped together, with Trayce tagging along before picking baseball. Klay’s even crashed Trayce’s games, and they’ve swapped tips on handling pro pressure, Klay’s shooter mentality rubbing off on Trayce’s power at-bats. Mychel’s the steady vet, keeping the crew grounded. It’s that sibling rivalry-turned-support that’s fueled all three.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Trayce Thompson’s contract, salary, and net worth

Trayce has bounced as a journeyman, pulling modest paychecks without a monster deal, his career earnings hover around $5-6 million, landing his net worth near $4 million from MLB stints and minors. In 2023, he banked $1.45 million with the Dodgers before a trade. Lately, it’s minor-league pacts: non-roster invites with no guaranteed cash unless called up, like his 2025 Red Sox minor deal. Free agency now, he’s hunting that next big break at 34.

ADVERTISEMENT

All about his professional career

Trayce’s path reads like a baseball survival story. He debuted with the White Sox in 2015, smacking his first homer quickly. Traded to the Dodgers in ’16, he posted a solid .225 with 13 dingers in 80 games before back fractures sidelined him. Bounced to Oakland, back to Sox, then Cubs, Padres, Tigers, pure grit.

Highlight reel? That wild April 1, 2023, Dodgers debut: three homers, eight RBI, including a grand slam, first ever on April Fool’s, and most RBI in a season opener since 1920 stats began. Hit .256 overall that year, split between LAD and CWS. MiLB All-Star nods early on, plus that WBC bomb. Now a free agent after ’25 Worcester stint (.226, 13 HR), he’s still got pop for a contender.