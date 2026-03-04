Isolated Ex-Pirates Star Becomes Ideal Braves Fit After Jurickson Profar’s Second Doping Saga, Per MLB Veteran

After one of the Pirates’ strongest offseasons in years, there is still one noticeable absence at their spring training: Andrew McCutchen.

He struggled last season, finishing with just 0.1 WAR and a career-low 95 OPS+, but McCutchen has made it clear that he wants to return for another year. So far, however, Pittsburgh has not brought him back, and no other team has signed him either. With the Braves now facing complications surrounding Jurickson Profar’s extended doping saga, McCutchen’s name has started to surface in conversations again.

Former Rangers pitcher C.J. Nitkowski recently floated an interesting possibility, suggesting that McCutchen could make sense as a potential replacement for Profar in Atlanta.

“Could go like McCutchen, who’s still out there. That’s a good name, it’s a name for sure that ballpark would be interesting. He’s a quality guy for sure,” Nitkowski said via MLB Network Radio.

Braves fans are already familiar with Andrew McCutchen. Over the years, they have seen plenty of him, especially during NL East matchups when he was with the Phillies. He has been part of several postseason races and has caused his share of problems for Atlanta along the way.

If the Braves were to bring him in, the move would not be just about the numbers. McCutchen would also provide a respected clubhouse presence and the type of steady veteran bat that contenders often value after a sudden roster shakeup. While there are valid concerns about his declining power numbers, he has still shown strong plate discipline.

A 12.2% walk rate and a low 17.2% chase rate in recent seasons suggest he can still get on base and control an at-bat.

Financially, the move would also make sense. Jurickson Profar’s suspension frees up roughly $18 million in salary and luxury tax space. Signing a veteran like McCutchen, who played on a $5 million deal in 2025, would represent a manageable short-term option. He would not be a long-term solution, and the Braves could still explore younger designated hitter options later, but he could give them valuable time to adjust.

Replacing Profar will not be simple. His partial absence last season already hurt the offense, and now he is facing a 162-game suspension after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug for the second time in a year. That is a major setback. In that context, adding a seasoned free agent like McCutchen could provide the kind of stability Atlanta currently needs.

Veteran Andrew McCutchen is still drawing interest

At 39, Andrew McCutchen is clearly in the later stages of his career, but he is not the only veteran still competing at a high level. Players like Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer have shown that athletes can continue contributing well into their 40s.

McCutchen’s 2025 numbers with the Pirates — .239/.333/.367 with 13 home runs, 57 RBIs, and a .700 OPS — show that he can still provide steady production. His résumé also speaks for itself: an MVP award, five All-Star selections, four Silver Sluggers, a Gold Glove, and a Roberto Clemente Award. That kind of track record carries significant respect across the league.

However, the current market reality has been different. When his situation with Pittsburgh became public, reports surfaced that the Cardinals could show interest. In the end, St. Louis chose to focus on younger players rather than add another veteran to the roster.

That leaves McCutchen as a true free agent. With the market surprisingly quiet around him, the Braves could potentially step in and sign the veteran at a relatively affordable price.