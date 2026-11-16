“It is Not a Strike”: World Series Champ Breaks Silence as MLB Lockout Fears Grow

Jack Flaherty is entering free agency at a time when MLB faces another possible labor shutdown. With the current CBA expiring on December 1, uncertainty is already building around the offseason. But Flaherty has made his position on a lockout clear, raising questions about what comes next for players seeking their next contracts.

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“Players are not choosing a lockout. A lockout is instituted by ownership… it is not a strike, which would be player-driven. Players want to negotiate, and a lockout just delays negotiations,” wrote Jack Flaherty on X.

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Jack Flaherty wants MLB’s labor negotiations to continue, rather than end with another ownership-imposed lockout. That position matters personally, because the right-hander is entering free agency after a difficult 2026 season. After winning the World Series with the Dodgers in 2024, he hasn’t been very effective on the mound. In 2026, he finished 3-8 with a 4.48 ERA, striking out 103 over 88.1 innings.

The current CBA expires on December 1, but expiration does not automatically stop baseball. Owners must choose to lock players out, freezing major-league transactions and leaving free agents waiting.

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During the 2021–22 lockout, Max Scherzer accused MLB of misrepresenting the players’ position on the international draft. He claimed the league was shifting blame onto players, a criticism that reflected growing frustration during negotiations. That dispute centred on MLB’s proposed international draft, which was linked to removing the qualifying-offer system for free agents.

The players rejected the final proposal in July 2022, keeping the existing international signing system and qualifying-offer rules. Today’s negotiations have shifted towards a hard salary cap, but the disagreement over players’ earning opportunities remains. After that lockout ended, Flaherty joined the MLBPA executive subcommittee in November 2022. His union experience gives his current position added context during another difficult negotiation.

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Flaherty later backed efforts to replace Bruce Meyer alongside Lucas Giolito and Ian Happ. All 3 were left off the committee together in December 2024. That experience exposed Flaherty to internal union debates and the difficult choices facing players. His perspective comes from involvement in the union, not simply concern about his next contract.

Owners now argue that baseball’s current system has failed to address major payroll differences. MLB points to a $446 million gap between the highest and lowest-spending teams. The league also says team revenues have grown faster than player payrolls over recent years. Its proposal introduces a $258.2 million cap and a $180.2 million floor, beginning in 2028. MLB believes a 50-50 revenue split and spending limits would improve competition. However, the union believes a hard ceiling would restrict bidding and reduce players’ earning power.

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For Flaherty, that concern matters as he searches for his next major-league contract this winter. A cap could limit which teams can currently compete for established starting pitchers like him. Fewer bidders can mean less leverage, especially for players without several clubs actively pursuing them. A lockout would add another problem, delaying signings while free agents wait without certainty. The 99-day stoppage delayed spring training and pushed the 2022 Opening Day back one week.

The MLBPA has rejected a cap, while insisting players still want an agreement through bargaining. Its statement said: “Coming off another incredible season of baseball, MLB owners continue to propose blowing up the current system and replacing it with one designed to line their pockets and increase their franchise values.”

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Ex-Phillies catcher (a free agent as of November 2), Garrett Stubbs, said owners attached the cap to every proposal, calling it “the biggest waste of time” and “a charade.” Jameson Taillon also called MLB’s public campaign “comically bad,” warning that the situation could become ugly.

Their comments show players want negotiations, but will not accept a system limiting salaries.