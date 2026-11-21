Standing just 5-foot-9, Dustin Pedroia silenced scouting doubts with his relentless grit, becoming the first player in MLB history to win a World Series, Rookie of the Year, MVP, and Gold Glove within his first two full seasons. A four-time All-Star who spent his entire 14-year career in Boston, he embodied the fighting spirit that helped define multiple championship teams. But for Pedroia, the story of his 14 years with the Boston Red Sox carries a bittersweet twist.

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For most baseball players, winning a World Series, earning an MVP award, and becoming the heart of a historic franchise would be enough to make a career unforgettable. Yet, despite all the accolades, Pedroia has admitted to one regret that no trophy could erase. He wishes he had enjoyed the game more during his playing days.

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“Mine would be to enjoy what I did more. I didn’t enjoy it. I was so focused on the day the entire time. The entire time, guys. I tell Kelly every day, I’m like, ‘Man, you remember that time we did this?’ She goes, ‘Yeah, do you?’ And I’m like, ‘Well, kind of.’ Because I was so focused on getting to the field, trying to prepare, trying to find a way to win… I wish I could still do it. I wish it lasted longer. Don’t take yourself so seriously. I took the losses to heart; I did. It killed me,” Pedroia was quoted by Josh Chambers.

Well, for Pedroia, baseball was never a celebration of talent, but daily survival. Standing 5’9″ in a sport built for bigger athletes, he operated under constant anxiety that if he eased up, his career would vanish. Instead of soaking in the atmosphere of Fenway Park or appreciating matchups against icons like Roy Halladay or Félix Hernández, he spent sleepless nights dissecting film and obsessing over how to beat the next pitcher.

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Pedroia internalized every defeat, sitting silently at his locker convinced he’d let the clubhouse down, a weight he carried for 14 years. As he later put it, he spent 14 years focused solely on surviving “the 0-for-4s” rather than smiling and enjoying the ride.

In 2013, Pedroia tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his left thumb on Opening Day, a two-month injury he refused to acknowledge, playing 160 games taped and in pain. The Red Sox won the World Series that year but at the cost of Pedroia’s health.

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Then, back in 2007, he played through a broken hamate bone in his hand, an injury notorious for sapping a hitter’s power, and still hit .317 to help Boston win the 2007 title. However, in doing so, the team benefited, and he forgot to enjoy the show. A premature retirement made things worse.

In a game against Baltimore in 2017, Orioles infielder Manny Machado slid late and cleats-up into second base, slamming directly into Pedroia’s surgically repaired left knee. The collision sheared nearly all the protective cartilage off his femur and tibia.

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Rather than immediately undergoing major reconstructive surgery, Pedroia’s grit took over again. Unwilling to abandon a contending Red Sox team, he played through bone-on-bone pain for the next five months. He appeared in 105 games in 2017, batting .293 while playing elite defense.

As a result, over the next three years, Dustin Pedroia underwent six separate left knee procedures. This included microfracture surgery and joint preservation, while attempting multiple comebacks. He managed to play just nine total MLB games across 2018 and 2019 before his knee gave out for good.

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After undergoing a partial knee replacement in December 2020, he officially retired on February 1, 2021. “I’ll probably live till I’m 110, but if I didn’t take them that badly, I’d probably live till I’m 130,” the veteran added.

Just when baseball players are expected to showcase peak determination and grit, Dustin Pedroia is evidence of why the game is just more than winning.