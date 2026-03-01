“It Kills Me” – Tarik Skubal Breaks Silence after Angering America With Controversial WBC Decision

There’s something special about putting on your country’s jersey. But for elite athletes, that pride can clash with long-term career concerns. When a superstar has to choose between protecting his arm and representing his country, it’s never an easy call. One pitcher’s decision to limit his role in the World Baseball Classic has stirred debate and raised a tough question: What does representing your country really mean in today’s professional sports world?

That debate now centers on Tarik Skubal. Speaking on the Flippin’ Bats podcast, he laid out his reasoning clearly. “It’s just the fact that, you know, if you look at my velocity as the year goes on, I’m just simply not built up to throw four to five innings at 99 to 100 right now. I’m just not there.” He added, “Anytime workload gets really spiked like that, that’s when injuries start to happen.”

Skubal also acknowledged the emotional side of the decision. “It kills me. I want to be a part of it.”

The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner acknowledged that he would not be able to pitch extensively in the 2026 World Baseball Classic. At most, he said, he would start one game for Team USA before shifting into a more spectator role. Skubal’s caution about managing his workload is rooted in injury-prevention science. The 28-year-old recently secured a $32 million arbitration award and is set to hit free agency next year, when he could command a massive contract.

An injury in March could potentially cost him hundreds of millions in future earnings. The WBC schedule requires pitchers to ramp up to peak intensity weeks before Opening Day, a timeline that many biomechanical experts associate with an elevated risk of injury.

Skubal framed his decision as practical rather than selfish. “I’d love to do that. So much pride being an American and playing for Team USA,” he said.

His plan to make one start while remaining with the team represents a middle ground, neither fully committing nor fully stepping away. Critics, however, questioned why he would accept a roster spot if he could not participate fully, arguing that it limited opportunities for others.

Zooming out, the situation highlights a broader tension within international baseball. Team USA’s pitching depth includes names such as Paul Skenes, Logan Webb, and Nolan McLean alongside Skubal, meaning his role may have been limited regardless.

Still, fans who expect full participation from the game’s biggest stars voiced frustration when he publicly signaled a partial commitment.

Tarik Skubal breaks arbitration record with Tigers

Despite all the buzz surrounding the World Baseball Classic, Tarik Skubal’s primary focus remains his commitment to the Tigers. The ace recently set a record in arbitration, underscoring both his value to the organization and his investment in building something sustainable in Detroit. Trade rumors circulated throughout the offseason, but Skubal addressed them with both his words and actions, making clear where his loyalty stands.

Skubal spoke candidly about the speculation on the “Flippin’ Bats” podcast with Ben Verlander. “It’s not that I was worried about getting traded because obviously that’s out of my control. But it’s one of those things where you can’t really worry about it — and I don’t want that to sound like I didn’t want to be a Detroit Tiger — that’s not what I want that to sound like.”

He reinforced that message off the field. Skubal spent much of his offseason in Detroit, attending college basketball, Red Wings hockey, and Lions football games during the same December weekend.

Fresh off signing a $32 million deal for 2026 — the largest arbitration award in MLB history — Skubal chose to remain engaged with the community rather than distance himself amid the rumors.

Now, he is chasing an even bigger objective: after winning the Cy Young Award in 2024 and 2025, Skubal is aiming for a third consecutive Cy Young in 2026.