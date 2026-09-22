“It Shocks People Into Action”: Alex Bregman Incident Could Prompt MLB to Consider Safety Measures

On-deck circles have zero safety netting despite being 74 feet from home plate. MLB mandated that all major league franchises extend protective safety netting past their dugouts to safeguard spectators from foul ball accidents. Though the risks remain, it’s at least a step forward. But what about the players, especially Alex Bregman, because Sunday brought one of the rarest accidents in the league?

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Alex Bregman’s recent foul-ball freak accident sparked discussions around players’ safety, or the lack of it in MLB.

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“It takes something like this to happen. Like, if this were in the playoffs and all of a sudden Alex Bregman can’t play anymore in the playoffs, it shocks people into action. Like, maybe this is close enough to it. How about we put a screen net or something?” pondered former player Trevor Plouffe on Talkin’ Baseball.

“Yeah, it’s nuts. We don’t have been doing that forever,” replied co-host Jake Storiale.

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Alex Bregman’s Sunday ended with a horrifying injury.

He was not even on the diamond. The close-up photo Bregman posted on social media indicates the severity of it.

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The left side of Bregman’s face is bruised, and his eye is swollen shut. The Chicago Cubs’ third baseman reportedly suffered multiple facial fractures. And it all happened because of a foul ball.

On September 20, Bregman was in the on-deck circle, warming up for his at-bat in the top of the fourth inning. The Cubs were leading 5-0 with Michael Busch on the plate. A 97mph fastball from Cincinnati Reds’ Luis Mey clipped Busch’s bat on a check swing and hit Bregman on the left side of his face, near his eyes, with such force that his helmet flew off.

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Following the hit, Bregman immediately dropped his bat, clutched his face, and doubled over in obvious pain. He left the ground bleeding, with a towel covering his face.

Bregman was sent straight to a hospital in Cincinnati for further treatment. He will not need facial surgery, per reports.

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This season, Bregman is hitting .262 with 26 home runs and 89 RBIs so far. He exited Sunday’s game against the Reds, going 1-for-1, with a walk, a run, and an RBI, when pinch-hitter Matt Shaw replaced him.

A-Breg primarily hits cleanup, though Craig Counsell occasionally slots him in the second depending on the game.

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But what remains constant is the important role that he plays in the lineup. His plate discipline, power, and strong defense are irreplaceable, especially for a team coming off last season’s National League Division Series.

“He had a cut under his eye. He was bleeding from his nose a little bit. It’s pretty swollen. It was below the eye. It’s just an unfortunate accident. I’m hoping and praying he is all right. [Bregman] got hit in the face, so you are worried about his general well-being first. If we get a good report, we’ll move to the next step. I want to get a good report,” noted the manager.

With the Cubs yet to officially secure a postseason berth, his injury could not have come at a worse time. Over 102 career postseason games spanning his time with the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox, Bregman has established himself as a perennial October threat.

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He has had 91 hits, 19 home runs, 55 RBIs, and has scored 63 runs. His batting average in the postseason stands at .239. In fact, considering World Series home runs and RBIs by a 3B, Breggy holds the record at 6 and 19, respectively. And it’s not just numbers with Bregman.

Shortly after his five-year, $175 million deal with Chicago in January 2026, the 3B requested the Cubs’ front office for reports on his teammates. He even wanted a staff meeting to discuss the emphasis and philosophy on player development.

“I’m really excited to spend some serious time with him. The guy is super enthusiastic about the intricacies of the game. I’ve loved hearing him share his experiences in the past. I think he’s going to make me and the whole squad a whole lot better,” Pete Crow-Armstrong had noted back then.

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Even the team’s president praised Breggy for his leadership qualities.

“He does it in the right way,” Jed Hoyer said in February. “He’s going to work with our staff: ‘What are the things you’re working on? What can I help with?’ It’s rare to have a player that invested in helping to make young guys better.”

While on Monday, Bregman shared an Instagram story, mentioning he is back in Chicago, his exact date of return on the field remains uncertain. As we await an update from the team, expected on Tuesday, it breaks our hearts to even think about the pain Bregman is going through. It’s not just that either…

We wonder how soon the swelling will subside, and Alex Bregman will be able to see properly with his left eye. Because we have seen the tragedy of vision impairment before.

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In 1983, Houston Astros shortstop Dickie Thon was an All-Star and one of the rising superstars of the National League. However, in April 1984, he was struck in the face by a pitch. It fractured his orbital bone and severely damaged his left eye. Though Thon returned to the majors and played for several more seasons, his vision was permanently compromised by chronic peripheral vision loss and depth perception issues, preventing him from ever reaching his MVP-caliber ceiling again.

Coming back to the Cubs, their magic number is down to 1. They need one more win, or the Arizona Diamondbacks’ loss can secure their playoff spot. They are five games up on a wild card spot, and they can advance to the postseason as soon as Tuesday by defeating the Miami Marlins.

Missing out on such important games brings us back to the question of player safety.

The on-deck circles are two designated circular areas in foul territory in front of each team’s dugout where the next batter warms up and prepares for their turn at the plate. The two circles are 5 feet in diameter and positioned 74 feet apart.

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Despite being so close to the home plate, they have no safety netting to prevent freak accidents like the one Bregman suffered. But perhaps Sunday’s accident will finally force MLB to consider introducing safety measures for players.

As for Bregman’s absence, Pedro Ramírez and Matt Shaw will probably fill in for him, while the team would only hope for their star 3B’s return before the playoffs.