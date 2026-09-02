“It Was Needed”: Mike Trout Makes Feelings Clear After Arte Moreno Sells Angels to Rams Owner

Stan Kroenke’s arrival could finally make a Mike Trout trade a more viable option, or at least that’s what an ESPN insider is suggesting following the ownership change for the Los Angeles Angels. But Trout’s own reaction paints a very different picture. The face of the franchise seemed genuinely happy about what comes next.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I mean, you kind of felt that way. It was needed,” Trout said, as quoted by Jack Janes on X. “No bad things, no hard feelings against Arte. But yeah, no, I’m super excited. The guys are excited. There’s a good vibe around the clubhouse, vibe around the stadium, and we’re all excited.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Angels’ last postseason appearance came in 2014, giving them the longest playoff drought among active MLB teams. This year, they are 53-86 and sit fifth in the AL West, 17.5 games behind the last Wild Card spot in the American League. That means their postseason drought is only getting longer. Maybe that’s why Arte Moreno has become increasingly unpopular among fans, with the “sell the team” chants only growing louder. Hence, the owner finally decided to sell a controlling interest in the franchise to billionaire Stan Kroenke.

On Tuesday, the sale was recorded at an MLB-record valuation of $4 billion. Kroenke Sports & Entertainment already has notable teams like the Los Angeles Rams (NFL), Denver Nuggets (NBA), Colorado Avalanche (NHL), Colorado Rapids (MLS), and Arsenal F.C. (Premier League) under its umbrella, with the Angels becoming the newest feather in its cap.

ADVERTISEMENT

The handover will mark the end of Moreno’s 23-year turbulent tenure with the franchise. He purchased the team from The Walt Disney Company for $184 million in 2003, shortly after the Angels won the World Series. Since then, however, the Angels have never returned to the World Series, let alone won it.

But Mike Trout has no ill words to share about Moreno. Instead, he is just excited about what changes Kroenke could bring.

ADVERTISEMENT

When reporters specifically asked him about speculation surrounding a potential trade, the 12-time MLB All-Star emphasized that Moreno’s departure “doesn’t change” his loyalty to the organization.

“I got four years left on my deal. I’m excited. Look, the track record, it’s there,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trout signed a 12-year, $426.5 million deal that runs until 2030, and it includes a no-trade clause and a no-opt-out provision. The 35-year-old is in his 16th season with the franchise.

He has recorded 1,271 runs and 424 home runs in his career. A .965 career OPS makes him one of the biggest hitters in the franchise. Although his current numbers are significantly below that, he is still among the best players, and the most important part is how he’s embracing the recent developments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Will the ownership change bring some immediate changes in their overall scenario? That remains to be seen. For now, the Los Angeles Angels will try to finish the season on a high note.