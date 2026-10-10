“It’s an Easy Decision”: Red Sox Star Sonny Gray Makes His Future Plans Clear With a Bold Take

Sonny Gray’s 2026 season ended on a disappointing note after manager Chad Tracy pulled him early during his Wild Card Series start against the New York Yankees. He was frustrated but that does not mean the veteran pitcher will not return to the mound next season, especially after posting career-best numbers. However, he is flexible with the team as long as it gets him to his goal: winning the World Series.

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2026 was the final year of Gray’s 3-year, $75 million contract. At 36, it might have meant retirement for others, but not for Gray. He is still hungry for more. The right-hander has a $30 million mutual option for 2027 with a $10 million buyout. However, he will likely decline it and enter the free-agent market ahead of the 2027 season. In a recent conversation with Alex Speier of the Boston Globe, Gray revealed his plans for the upcoming season.

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“My family and I have talked about it and it’s an easy decision… I still want to win a World Series, whether that is [with] Boston or with whoever wants me,” Sonny Gray told Speier, per Tyler Milliken on X.

Last November, the Boston Red Sox acquired Sonny Gray from the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for southpaw Brandon Clarke, Richard Fitts, and Patrick Galle, who was named later. Gray waived his no-trade clause to move to Boston, and the Red Sox received $20 million in cash considerations to help cover the veteran’s $31 million salary for 2026.

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The three-time All-Star posted a career-best record of 18-5 and a 2.72 ERA in 29 starts for the Red Sox. Following a rocky start, with a 4.43 ERA in 4 starts, Gray stabilized and helped the Red Sox orchestrate their comeback. In June, Gray logged a 2.14 ERA across 33.2 innings.

Originally acquired to slot behind ace Garrett Crochet, Gray became one of the most reliable arms in the Red Sox rotation. His dominance on the mound earned him a spot in the postseason rotation.

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Chad Tracy slotted Gray as the Game 2 opener of the Wild Card Series against the Yankees. During the Red Sox’s 9-2 loss, Gray kept the Yankees scoreless until Luis Garcia Jr. hit a leadoff homer in the bottom of the fourth. In the next frame, Gray gave up a leadoff single to Trent Grisham and, with two outs, put runners on base before he was pulled. Erik Miller inherited the inning and charged Gray with another run before ending the inning.

After 70 pitches, Gray’s line read: 2 runs on 6 hits, with 5 strikeouts in 4.2 innings. After the game, Gray expressed his unhappiness with the manager.

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“I think I’m the best pitcher in the American League, the third time through the order. I think that’s a fact. I would have liked to be trusted in that moment,” Gray had told the reporters.

Gray’s last outing of 2026 left an impact on the pitcher. He initially expressed uncertainty about pitching again in 2027. However, that phase did not last long. He is now determined to win a World Series. The jury is still out on whether it will be with the Red Sox or not.

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Though Gray is open to a change in scenario, the right-hander had previously expressed that he wouldn’t mind coming back to Boston.

“I’ve really enjoyed the city. I’ll call it more of like a town, because that’s more what it feels like to me,” Gray said in September, per the Boston Globe. “[But] I would say this is a pretty big [market]. I’ve enjoyed it. You never know what to expect, but I think the people have been great. I think Fenway is awesome. It’s a very special place.”

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For now, fans will be keeping an eye on the offseason to track Gray’s next moves.