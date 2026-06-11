“It’s Been Awful” – Sam Kennedy Throws Red Sox Clubhouse Under the Bus After Making Final Decision on Craig Breslow

The Boston Red Sox just lost three straight games to the Tampa Bay Rays. This dropped their record to a terrible 27-39. With the team now 12 games under .500, they have almost no chance of making the playoffs. Because of this, team president Sam Kennedy is not protecting anyone. During Thursday morning’s Greg Hill Show on WEEI, Kennedy candidly expressed his feelings about the current state of the team.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Nobody is free and clear of blame,” the Red Sox executive said, per Tyler Milliken. “Having been here 25 years, we’ve had some incredible high highs and some very low lows, but I don’t remember a period really feeling it as viscerally as we feel it right now. It’s been awful.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Red Sox had a good year last season. They won 89 games and made the playoffs as a Wild Card team. Fans hoped they would build on that success this year. Instead, they started plummeting from the very start. Boston even fired Alex Cora and several coaches for a fresh start. But it did not boost the Red Sox the same way it boosted the Philadelphia Phillies.

Though the franchise gained some momentum under Chad Tracy (17-22), it’s nowhere near what they wanted. So, the Red Sox (27-39) remain about six games away from a playoff spot. The hitters are swinging at bad pitches, the team looks completely lost, and Kennedy is holding the clubhouse accountable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Offensively, the Red Sox are league-worst in terms of homers, and the second-worst in runs scored. During the series finale against the Rays, Drew Rasmussen shut down the Red Sox lineup with seven scoreless innings. He also recorded a career-high 13 strikeouts against them.

The Red Sox’s offensive struggles continue as stars like Jarren Duran (.210 BA), Caleb Durbin (.204 BA), and Masataka Yoshida (.238 BA) fail to deliver at the plate. Furthermore, they have also been missing Roman Anthony for a month now. However, in the 30 games before his injury, Anthony had driven just one homer and 5 RBI, batting .229. Moreover, they are also suffering from the lack of a right-handed bat after losing Alex Bregman in the offseason.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kennedy made it clear that the team’s bosses are very angry with how the players are performing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think it’s important here at the outset just to acknowledge how embarrassing and unacceptable, maddening, frustrating — whatever words you want to use — the past two and a half months have been,” Kennedy said.

The Red Sox are 12 games behind .500 for the first time since 2020. For Kennedy, who took charge in 2015, the ongoing season is the worst he has seen. It’s pretty much up there with their disastrous 2012 season, when they finished last (69-93) in the AL East.

ADVERTISEMENT

The team’s current situation has sparked widespread fan frustration, that even led to “sell the team” chants at Fenway Park. A major part of that frustration has been directed at Craig Breslow for constructing the team. Kennedy has fired top bosses mid-season before, like Dave Dombrowski in 2019 and Chaim Bloom in 2023. But Kennedy made his choice on Breslow very clear.

Sam Kennedy reveals decision on Craig Breslow

As a team, the Red Sox have failed to make an impact this year. They remain near the bottom of the MLB and are 13.5 games behind the AL East leaders, the Rays. For putting together a team that has failed to deliver results so far, fans have held Breslow accountable. However, Kennedy has assured Breslow’s job is not at risk for now.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Look, I fully understand and appreciate questions regarding Craig Breslow and his job security and all that, but the issue of a change there, just to be clear, it’s not even on the table,” Kennedy said on the Greg Hill Show. “He is working as hard as anybody in terms of getting things back on track, but again, words are hollow right now.”

This offseason, Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras, and Ranger Suarez have been some of the main additions to the Red Sox franchise. Despite the team’s poor form, Gray and Suarez have been effective on the mound. Gray holds a dominant 7-1 record for Boston.

ADVERTISEMENT

Contreras, on the other hand, is hitting .284 and has driven 13 homers in 64 games. However, he went hitless in their latest series.

Even if the additions to the Red Sox franchise become successful individually, it does not amount to anything unless the team is winning. And as long as the Red Sox don’t win games, Breslow will continue to face the fans’ ire.