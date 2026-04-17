“It’s Deplorable”-Late Astros Prospect’s Wife Blasts Fan for Taking Advantage of Husband’s Tragic Passing

It is never a good feeling to lose a loved one, especially when it happens all of a sudden. But what makes things worse is when fans, or in this case, a fan, uses this tragic incident for clicks. And that seems to be the case with the late Astros’ prospect Jon Kemmer.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

A Facebook fan channel called Houston Astros Fans talked about this incident and wrote, “Tragedy strikes as Jon Kemmer passes away at 35.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The problem came when he said, “Wife shares his unfulfilled dream,” and wrote, “His wife Kourtney opened up about the one dream that meant everything to him: ‘All he ever wanted was to step onto the field and play an official game for the team he loved.’“

That is when Kemmer’s wife, Kourtney Kemmer, commented, “This is disgusting. I never spoke to you, nor did I give permission for you to use mine and my family’s photos for clicks… You are deplorable.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This comment by Kemmer’s wife shows how a moment of tragedy was taken advantage of. But let us look back on his life and look at some of the best moments that will remain in the memory of the fans.

USA Today via Reuters Houston Astros left fielder Jon Kemmer singles against the Washington Nationals during a spring training game at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach, Florida, on March 6, 2018. (Jasen Vinlove/USA Today Sports)

Jon Kemmer was a former Houston Astros minor leaguer who passed away in a car crash in Texas. He was driving home after coaching his 14U team at a Houston tournament that weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials said his car left FM 2004, hit a pole, and then rolled over. The crash happened around 6:09 p.m., and he passed away on the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Astros commented on this tragedy and said, “We are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic passing of Jon Kemmer over the weekend… Our thoughts and prayers are with Jon’s family and friends during this very difficult time.“

Jon Kemmer was drafted in 2013 and spent seven seasons playing in the minor leagues. He also played in Mexico and winter leagues before stepping away from the game in 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

But he never left baseball, as he started coaching a 14U team in Texas. He was coaching the HTX Battle Bucks at a Houston event just before the crash.

Fans remember that in his rookie year, he once took time to talk with fans when he visited the ballpark.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kemmer lived in Texas with his wife, Kourtney, and their two children. His wife said life felt grey after his passing while raising their children.

A memorial service is planned for May 23 in Clarion, Pennsylvania, his hometown. He was still coaching young players on the same day as the crash. His story is remembered through his time in baseball and the people around him.

Remembering another Astros legend who passed away

Just a couple of days before Jon Kemmer’s passing, former Houston Astros manager Phil Garner also passed away.

ADVERTISEMENT

Phil Garner passed away at the age of 75 after a long fight with pancreatic cancer. His passing led to many reactions across the baseball world, especially in Houston, where he managed 4 seasons.

Even though the Astros don’t have a long history, they have stayed close with past stars like Jeff Bagwell even after retirement. Craig Biggio still works with the team, showing how they respect their history. And it was the same with Garner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Garner managed Houston from 2004 to 2007 and had a 316- 272 record. His 2005 team won 89 games and reached the World Series that season.

Houston beat St. Louis in 6 games in the NLCS to move forward. They were swept 4-0 by the Chicago White Sox, though the games stayed close.

That playoff run still stands as one of the biggest moments in Astros history.

After his passing, Astros owner Jim Crane shared a message about Garner’s impact. He said, “On behalf of the Astros, Whitney and I send our heartfelt condolences to Phil’s wife, Carol, their children, and to his many friends, fans, and admirers.”

Bagwell spoke about his honesty and how he kept players responsible every day. The Pirates owner, Bob Nutting, also spoke about Garner’s effort and strong presence.

Garner was called “Scrap Iron” because of his tough style over 16 MLB seasons. These reactions show what he meant for teams across the league.