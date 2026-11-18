The Boston Red Sox are wasting no time trying to make up for their disappointing 2026 campaign, but their latest spending decision is already raising eyebrows. After crashing out in the Wild Card Series, Boston has reportedly committed $58 million to Jake Bauers, hoping to turn the 2026 NLCS hero into a valuable addition to its lineup. On paper, bringing in a postseason performer might seem like a smart move, but the numbers tell a different story.

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With Bauers’ pre-2026 hitting record raising concerns and the Red Sox already boasting an abundance of left-handed hitters, the deal has left Boston insider Michael Felger questioning the front office’s priorities. His verdict is particularly striking: rather than building a roster tailored to their own needs, the Red Sox seem determined to become the Milwaukee Brewers.

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“This signing is sad for the Red Sox. It’s sad how badly you want to be us. It’s kind of pathetic. How badly you want to be the Brewers. This is the signing a bad organization makes… Oh, that guy must be pretty good. I’ll take him. And that’s what this signing is. Oh, this Jake Bauers must be pretty good. He just won the NLCS MVP, and they just won the World Series. He must be pretty good. We’ll take him,” Felger said via 98.5 The Sports Hub.

Bauers’ 2026 NLCS stats are elite. Across 13 games in the 2026 postseason, he slashed .191/.345/.277 (9-for-47) with 1 home run, 1 double, 6 RBIs, and 10 walks, meaning all 6 of his postseason RBIs and both of his extra-base hits came during the NLCS. In NLCS Game 2, he worked a grueling 12-pitch walk against Dodgers starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the longest plate appearance of Yamamoto’s career, to help drive up his pitch count.

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He went 1-for-4 with a go-ahead two-run home run on the 11th pitch of his at-bat against Blake Snell in Game 3. In Game 4, he went 1-for-3 with 3 RBIs and 1 walk, delivering a fourth-inning two-run ground-rule double and a fifth-inning bases-loaded walk to help clinch Milwaukee’s 6–4 series-sweeping victory. The Red Sox bet only on these stats in getting Bauers on board.

However, before 2026, Bauers played parts of six major league seasons across five different franchises, never hitting more than 12 home runs or batting above .235 in a single year. Entering 2026, Bauers held a career -1.2 WAR and admitted he was on the verge of retiring before changing his mind. So, paying $14.5 million AAV for his age-31 through age-34 seasons bets heavily that his 2026 breakout (.266 AVG, .874 OPS, 26 HR) is his new baseline rather than a one-year fluke.

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By landing Bauers, the Red Sox faced a few more challenges. Because Bauers rejected a $23.15 million qualifying offer from Milwaukee and Boston exceeded the luxury tax threshold in 2026, the Red Sox forfeit their second- and fifth-highest picks in the upcoming draft, plus $1 million from their international amateur bonus pool.

Adding Bauers’ $14.5 million average annual value pushes Boston’s estimated payroll to $269 million. As a third-time consecutive taxpayer in 2027, Boston faces steep surcharges, starting at a 50% tax and escalating up to 110% on every dollar over the threshold.

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Boston already has All-Star Willson Contreras at first base, along with former top prospect Triston Casas and designated hitter Masataka Yoshida. Signing Bauers, who is expected to split time at DH, first base, and corner outfield, crowds an already packed depth chart. Thus, the move effectively blocks Triston Casas and puts pressure on the front office to trade away established outfielders like Jarren Duran just to clear playing time.

Moreover, Milwaukee’s American Family Field plays favorably for left-handed pull power, helping Bauers double his previous career high with 26 home runs in 2026. While Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow noted Bauers’ fly-ball approach suits Fenway Park’s Green Monster for doubles, Statcast projections estimate his 2026 swing profile would have produced only 18 home runs at Fenway instead of 26.

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The next season will answer whether the Red Sox signing Jake Bauers really turned out “pathetic” or not.