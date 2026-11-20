Dustin May has tied Mookie Betts for the most World Series rings among active players—and he’s only 29. After four rings in five years, he is betting his best baseball is still ahead. Ready to begin a new chapter with the Chicago White Sox, the pitcher recently opened up about his decision to join the team, his career development, and why he believes the best years are still ahead of him.

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“With the way that I feel right now and the way that I’ve felt in the past, and joining this organization where it’s at, I think it’s only brighter things ahead. So I’m very excited and thrilled to be a part of it,” May told the reporters, per MLB Network.

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After spending more than five seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander joined the Boston Red Sox in 2025. He recorded 5 starts in Boston before beginning this season with the St. Louis Cardinals. The White Sox’s interest in May dates back to last offseason. They even tried to acquire him this trade deadline; however, the Milwaukee Brewers beat them to it.

Now, with another World Series ring under his name, the Southside team has finally gotten their chance. May signed a 3-year, $52.5 million contract with the team. After leaning heavily on openers and bullpen arms last season, Chicago added a reliable starting pitcher. During his introductory press conference, he said he was encouraged by the White Sox’s young roster and the energy in the clubhouse.

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Speaking about his four championships, May added, “It’s crazy to fathom that I have four rings. It’s kind of something that not many people in this world have ever accomplished, and it’s crazy to even think that my name is kind of attached to that.”

Despite already experiencing considerable success in his career, the right-hander believes there is more to come. In 2026, the 29-year-old has recorded a career-high 31 starts while throwing 145.2 innings. He posted a 4.70 ERA with a 7-9 record. However, his numbers mask underlying success.

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May’s fastball velocity rose to approximately 97 mph last season, an increase from his previous years. Furthermore, after battling multiple injury-plagued seasons, including two Tommy John surgeries (2021 and 2023) and missing the entire 2024, the pitcher experienced a fully healthy season. He is only expected to build on this success.

“That’s how we view Dustin,” White Sox GM Chris Getz told ESPN. “Starting pitching was our top priority … and to be able to have Dustin, and what he’s done in his career, and what he’s going to do in his career, is something that we feel very confident in.”

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Chicago has been working to establish itself as a postseason contender again, and both the player and the team have faith in the other. Despite missing out on May during the trade deadline, the White Sox reached the ALDS before losing to the Cleveland Guardians in five games.

Explaining why he chose the White Sox, May pointed to the team’s young roster and the atmosphere surrounding the organization.

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“With the way that this organization has been looking, I think everything’s trending in the right direction. I love the group of guys here. They bring a lot of energy,” said May, per MLB Network.

“It’s a very young group to be a part of, and I think I can bring a lot of attributing factors to that. And I think that it’s going to be a very special year and a couple of years for this organization, and I really wanted to be a part of it.”

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The White Sox are investing in May’s experience as they look to strengthen their pitching staff. His arrival also gives the younger players in the clubhouse an opportunity to learn from someone who has competed at the highest level and experienced multiple championship runs.

“They came together very well, and it’s a very, very close-knit group from what I’ve seen across the way and what I’ve heard from a lot of people. And that’s the type of a team that I want to be a part of,” May said.

For Chicago, May’s arrival represents an opportunity to add an experienced starter to its rotation. For the pitcher, it offers a chance to build on his recent progress while taking on a new challenge.

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After gaining extraordinary success in the World Series, May will now look to help the White Sox establish themselves as contenders in the American League.

Alongside their rotation, the White Sox are also strengthening their coaching staff.

White Sox hire new assistant hitting coach

The Chicago White Sox have added a new member to their coaching staff, hiring Tampa Bay Rays hitting coordinator Kyle Wilson as their new assistant hitting coach ahead of the 2027 MLB season.

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The move, first reported by Chicago Sun-Times reporter James Fegan, fills the vacancy left by Joel McKeithan, who recently departed Chicago to become the St. Louis Cardinals’ lead hitting coach. Wilson will work alongside White Sox hitting coach Derek Shomon as the organization looks to build on its offensive progress.

Wilson arrives with considerable experience in player development. He previously worked as a minor-league hitting coach in the Seattle Mariners and Rays organizations, including a stint as the Triple-A Durham Bulls’ hitting coach in 2021. He subsequently spent the last five seasons working as a hitting coordinator with Tampa Bay, supporting hitting coaches across the organization’s minor-league affiliates.

Although this will be his first opportunity to join an MLB coaching staff, his experience with the Rays makes him a valuable addition to Chicago’s coaching staff.

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The White Sox have placed an increased emphasis on developing young talent, and Wilson’s background could help as several of their emerging hitters, like Chase Meidroth, Miguel Vargas, and others, continue to establish themselves at the major-league level.

Wilson’s appointment also follows an encouraging offensive season for Chicago. The White Sox led the American League in runs scored in 2026 and finished fifth in MLB in home runs. His arrival gives the organization another experienced player-development voice as it prepares for the 2027 campaign.