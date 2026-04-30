“It’s Over” – Blue Jays Fans Express Frustration as Team Makes Tough Call Against 29YO

After contending in the World Series last season, the Toronto Blue Jays entered this year hoping to build on their success last season. However, they have struggled with a 14-16 record since then. Ahead of their series finale against the Boston Red Sox, which Toronto won 8-1, the franchise has announced a couple of controversial roster shuffles that affect their 29-year-old outfielder’s future in Toronto.

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The Blue Jays have designated Eloy Jiménez for assignment on Wednesday. In a corresponding move, they have also reinstated their outfielder/DH, George Springer, from the IL. As the Blue Jays announced the latest development about Jiménez , fans were quick to let their frustrations known.

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“ROSTER MOVES: OF George Springer reinstated from 10-day IL and will be active today. 1B/OF Eloy Jiménez designated for assignment,” wrote the team’s official X handle.

Springer was placed on the 10-day injured list after he broke his big toe due to a hit by a pitch. Toronto had called up Jiménez to fill Springer’s roster spot originally. Once Springer returned, Jiménez ’s role with the Blue Jays became redundant as Springer was their regular DH. At the time of his injury, Springer was slashing .196/.297/.375 with 2 homers and 7 RBI.

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The Blue Jays had signed Jiménez on a minor league deal this January. After they called him up to the big leagues, Jiménez did not play in the field; he only came in as a DH.

But being an at-bat player only, the 29-year-old did not add as much value to the lineup despite his impressive .290 batting average. Jiménez hit only 3 RBI, issued 3 walks without any extra base hits during his stint with the Blue Jays. He has recorded just 82 wRC+ this season.

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Before the Blue Jays called him up, Jiménez spent his time at Triple-A Buffalo. In 11 games, he has hit 1 homer and 5 RBI for the Bisons.

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For now, Jiménez would wait to clear the waivers after being DFAed. He also has the right to elect free agency and reject an assignment to the minor leagues. The Blue Jays might skip that step with Jiménez and release him.

The Blue Jays designated Jiménez for assignment to make room for Springer on the 40-man roster. But the fans in Toronto are not in favor of the decision.

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Fans react to Blue Jays designating Jiménez for assignment

Fans clearly did not want to see Jiménez ’s exit from the organization. Rather, they opined that it should have been Davis Schneider instead. One fan remarked, “I wish it was the end of the Davis Schneider experiment! It’s over!” while another agreed, “Definitely should’ve designated Schneider!!!!!!!!! Dude is not a major league baseball player.” Schneider’s hitting has been subpar so far in the season. He has slashed only .130/.322/.239 this season, logging 1 homer and 5 RBI. Against the Red Sox, Schneider went hitless in his 3 at-bats.

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“Keep Eloy Jiménez in the Blue Jays organization to Buffalo Bisons. It doesn’t make any sense to DFA Eloy & Springer on the bench? Eloy was batting .290,” noted another. Contrary to what the fan suggested, Jiménez does not have any options left. He must clear the waivers to be released or traded. Against the Red Sox, Springer came in as a pinch-hitter in the fifth inning after he was activated off the injured list. Springer hit an RBI single on his first pitch to give the Blue Jays a 7-1 lead.

While most fans are against Jiménez ’s DFA, one commented in favor of it. The fan wrote, “I’m disappointed about Eloy. Had a great spring, but just couldn’t produce up here. It’s the right decision DFA’ing him. But welcome back, George!!” In the 35 plate appearances Jiménez made for Toronto, he went 9-for-31, with 2 runs and 7 strikeouts. He holds a -0.1 WAR, and his zero extra-base hits did not help, considering Jiménez did not play the field. It might have also given Davis Schneider, a versatile infielder and outfielder, an edge over Jiménez .

Following their series sweep against the Red Sox, the Blue Jays will head to Minneapolis to face the Minnesota Twins next.