“It’s Pure BS” -Jose Alvarado Turns On Phillies After Being Denied WBC Representation Despite PED ‘Sacrifice’

Phillies fireballer Jose Alvarado is the latest player tangled up in the insurance issues surrounding the World Baseball Classic. What would’ve been his third time representing Venezuela is now off the table, as he’s reportedly been denied insurance clearance.

Now, given everything Alvarado battled through last season, the decision might not shock fans. Still, for him, representing his home country is not something he feels should even be up for debate, and he is clearly frustrated about it.

In a recent interview, speaking in Spanish, Alvarado did not hold back. Based on Masterflip’s translations, much of that frustration seems to be directed both at the Phillies and the insurance company, who appear to be bearing the brunt of his disappointment over the situation.

“That’s straight-up bullshit, and I don’t care who’s listening. I’m speaking for my country here. I’m talking about the hunger I felt to compete with my country’s name on my chest. That’s the dream every kid grows up chasing. And the way they did me wrong? It’s pure BS,” Alvarado vented, as translated by Masterflip.

Well, the WBC is the only stage where players get to wear their country’s jersey instead of their big-league uniform. It only comes around once every four years, so missing out stings. That’s why this situation hits hard for Jose Alvarado. He’s not alone, either!

Other big names like Francisco Lindor and Miguel Rojas have reportedly run into the same insurance roadblocks.

And let’s be honest, Alvarado’s injury history probably didn’t help his case.

His 2024 season ended with a trip to the injured list in September because of elbow inflammation, landing him on the 15-day IL. The WBC’s insurance policy is known to be strict, especially with players who have recent injury concerns, so the denial isn’t completely out of the question.

But from Alvarado’s perspective, the restrictions on granting insurance are of no means.

He’s still frustrated about how last season unfolded. Reportedly, he served an 80-game suspension after testing positive for external testosterone. The Phillies maintained it was unintentional, and Alvarado chose not to appeal.

According to him, the team advised against appealing because the suspension could’ve been extended to 162 games if things went sideways, a risk that might’ve jeopardized his entire season and, at the time, possibly his WBC eligibility.

Now, though, he’s questioning it all. He feels like he took the hit to protect his career and maybe even to keep future opportunities like the WBC alive, only to be denied anyway. And more so, there are a few players with injury history still participating in the WBC.

Jose Alvarado questions the WBC bias

Not just the Phillies, but, as per Alvarado, bias is evident in the WBC roster selection. “Look at Team USA’s roster and how many guys were on the IL? Or Team Japan? There’s no real excuse for it,” Alvarado further added.

Well, there are definitely exceptions.

Take Edwin Díaz. He’s set to return to the WBC with Puerto Rico for the first time since the patellar tendon tear he suffered during the postgame celebration in the 2023 tournament.

Then there’s Sandy Alcántara, who’s also coming back to represent the Dominican Republic after undergoing Tommy John surgery. And let’s not forget Team USA captain Aaron Judge, who dealt with his own injury concerns last season.

So clearly, prior injuries alone don’t automatically shut the door. The difference, though, might be timing and recovery. While most of those players were able to get healthy and back into form well before the WBC ramps up, Alvarado’s elbow issue came late in the 2025 season, and adding in the issue of the PED suspension, it probably didn’t help his insurance profile.

Still, from Alvarado’s POV, the questions he’s raising about fairness and consistency aren’t going away anytime soon.