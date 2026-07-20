“I’ve Sucked All Season” – Yankees Star Delivers Brutally Honest Verdict After Helping Team Avoid Dodgers Sweep

During Sunday’s doubleheader, the New York Yankees narrowly avoided a series sweep against the Los Angeles Dodgers. In the 2-1 win, a 28-year-old Yankees star played hero in the series finale of the homestand. Despite being high from the win, the second baseman, who has struggled mightily in the first half, remained brutally honest in assessing himself after the game.

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“It sucked,” said Jazz Chisholm Jr., per SNY, when he was asked to describe his season before Sunday. “I’ve sucked all season. The numbers speak for themselves.”

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Navigating through multiple slumps, Chisholm Jr. is slashing .224/.302/.403 with a .705 OPS so far in 2026. Scheduled to become a free agent at the end of this season, he has driven 14 home runs and 38 RBIs in 94 games. Though the numbers indicate his struggles at the plate, they don’t tell the entire story of Chisholm Jr.’s troubles this season.

Apart from hitting slumps, ABS and fielding blunders have immensely troubled the Yankees’ second baseman. Even after playing for months with ABS, Chisholm Jr. remains out of depth. He has a low success rate of 4 for 15 challenges, as his strike zone perception remains out of whack.

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His fielding also remains an area of concern for the Yankees, as Chisholm Jr. has already recorded 7 errors this season. His troubles at second base started early, when Chisholm Jr. could not charge a routine grounder from Otto Lopez. As Chisholm Jr. took his time delivering it to Ben Rice at first, Lopez beat the throw to record an infield single.

As numerous issues plagued him at various points of the first half, Chisholm Jr. has also found himself at the face of fan resentment. However, after Sunday, he might finally turn a page on that.

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In the second game of the day-night doubleheader at Yankee Stadium, Chisholm Jr. was at the plate facing Evan Phillips. With the score knotted at 1-1, the second baseman launched the tiebreaking, go-ahead homer to secure a 2-1 victory.

While Yankees relievers shut down the Dodgers’ offense, the Yankees’ lineup was quiet except for Chisholm’s homer. After their 8-2 loss with Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the mound, the Yankees’ offense went cold once again in the series finale. Apart from Chisholm Jr.’s solo shot, Paul Goldschmidt scored on Cody Bellinger’s RBI single, making up all the runs the Yankees scored.

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“It’s definitely a long way out to left field,” Chisholm Jr. told MLB.com following his 402-foot homer. “I just forget about all the stuff that happened early in the game and lock in on that one at-bat. I’m just trying to help my team win any way I can.”

Against the Dodgers, Chisholm Jr. recorded two runs and three hits in his 11 at-bats across the series. Chisholm Jr. was on fire before the All-Star break, too. He scored the winning runs against the Washington Nationals, as manager Aaron Boone issued a message expecting a better second half from the player. With his recent performances, it looks like Chisholm Jr. is right on track.