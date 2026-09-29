“I’ve talked to him”: Yankees Manager Drops Honest Update as 36-year-old Star hints return Before Playoffs

October baseball is closing in, but the New York Yankees still have two massive question marks hanging over their postseason plans: Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton. With the latter finally starting to swing again, Aaron Boone’s latest update paints a practical picture for the team, with a glimmer of hope for the playoffs.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

At present, Judge is already on the 10-day IL with a calf strain, while Stanton has been away from the lineup since April 24, leaving his October status equally uncertain.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve talked to him a bit,” New York Post Sports quoted Boone. “I don’t know if there’s one definitive [thing] like, ‘Oh! There he is, he’s on.’ It’s more just letting the day unfold, seeing where we’re at, and then making a final call one way or another.”

There is plenty of reason for the Yankees to want Stanton back. In 48 career postseason games, the slugger has crushed 18 home runs and driven in 44 runs while posting a .926 OPS. His 18 playoff homers rank just behind Yankees legends Bernie Williams (22) and Derek Jeter (20), underscoring just how dangerous Stanton has been when October arrives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though there is no date for Stanton yet, it is clear that the manager is looking for some sign of progress to bring him in. Now, as Boone weighs one of the Yankees’ biggest roster decisions, Stanton’s latest progress could become a crucial piece of the postseason puzzle.

Stanton’s performance in live BP, two strikeouts and weak contact, suggests a return remains uncertain. He has progressed to taking live batting practice and facing pitching at Double-A Somerset. However, things are still looking far away. He had five plate appearances so far against Weathers (the first two), Rodríguez (the next two), and Carr (the final one).

ADVERTISEMENT

Stanton walked, fought a nine-pitch at-bat that included four foul balls before swinging through a breaking ball for a strikeout. He also hit a hot-shot ground ball to the shortstop area; chopped another, more softly, to the left side; and swung through an off-speed pitch for his second strikeout of the late afternoon session.

With such a performance, the Yankees may still be uncertain about including the 36-year-old in their postseason roster. Because he has been out since late April and his mobility remains severely limited by recurring calf strains, the Yankees will not use him as a regular outfielder or their primary designated hitter. Instead, they are planning to use him primarily as a powerful pinch-hitting weapon off the bench.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Yankees’ push for Stanton could be attributed to the Yankees’ limited options. The biggest would be missing Judge that leaves a huge challenge for the Yankees.

“He did some hitting underneath and threw yesterday, underneath,” Boone said about Aaron Judge. “…I believe he’ll be part of the live [batting practice] today, so he’s making progress. We’ll continue to see where he’s at.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite his efforts, manager Aaron Boone and the medical staff remain highly cautious. A major remaining hurdle is that Judge has not yet tested his calf by running the bases.

Boone previously noted that the team was planning as if Judge would not be available for the Wild Card round, though they have left the door open for a last-minute decision. If he is left off, the hope is that he could return for later postseason rounds if the Yankees advance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trent Grisham and Ryan Weathers’ injuries are also worsening the situation.

“Grish is very much in play,” Boone said. “[Today’s] a very important day. He’ll be a part of the live as well.”

With the key names yet to return, the Yankees might risk keeping Stanton on their postseason roster.