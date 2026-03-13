Jack Hughes Sends Fiery Message to Team USA Ahead of WBC Quarterfinals vs Canada

For the third time in less than a month, the United States and Canada are set to meet on the world stage. This time, the stage shifts to Houston on Friday night for a World Baseball Classic quarterfinal clash. Ahead of the big night, Jack Hughes, who recently had a gold medal-winning game against Canada, sent a message to the squad to fire them up for the WBC quarterfinals.

“Jack Hughes sent the boys a nice little fire-up message that I put out on their group chat,” Mark DeRosa said.

Hughes, who is a die-hard Yankees fan, has sent this message only weeks after he scored the overtime goal to clinch USA Hockey’s dramatic gold medal win over Canada in the Winter Olympics in Milan.

And again the rivalry is back, this time on the baseball field.

The two teams are set to face each other in the quarterfinals of the World Baseball Classic on Friday. It was also reported that MLB’s communications staff reached out to the Devils before WBC training camp to check in on whether Hughes would be able to send a message of encouragement to captain Aaron Judge and the U.S. team.

In response, Hughes recorded a short hype video in the Devils’ locker room and asked that it be kept private between him and the WBC players.

With that considered, USA Hockey’s men’s and women’s gold medals at the Winter Games seem to have truly served as inspiration for Team USA on the diamond during the WBC.

“The boys were so fired up. We sent so many pictures of Hughes in the group chat,” Judge told “The Pat McAfee Show” earlier this month. “Now we get a chance to throw on the red, white, and blue and copy what they did. That was a special run on both sides, men and women.”

In fact, during the media appearance, DeRosa also mentioned that hockey jerseys from that Olympic run might arrive for the team to wear during batting practice or around the clubhouse.

“I know there’s talk of some hockey jerseys being sent in tomorrow for the guys to wear during [batting practice] or around the clubhouse,” he said. “So yeah, fairly aware of the gold medal run there.”

But DeRosa knows a pep talk might still not be enough to get over Canada in the quarterfinals.

Team USA is revamping its pitching lineup before the quarterfinals

History is on Team USA’s side as they face Canada in the quarterfinals. Before this, Team USA and Canada faced each other 4 times, and Team USA won 3 of them. Even their last face-off was Team USA winning 12-1. But this time, history might not define the favorites, and Italy already proved that.

Even Team USA manager Mark DeRosa might also know the challenge, and thus, Team USA is reportedly altering its pitching staff before the game!

Tarik Skubal already left the WBC camp for the Tigers, and so did Michael Wacha and Ryan Yarbrough. In place of them, Will Vest, Tyler Rogers, and Tim Hill have been added to the staff. Especially with Rogers’s distinctive submarine delivery, it could be effective in disrupting the hitter’s timing. He had a 1.98 ERA with 48 SOs last year, which could bring hope for Team USA.

On the other hand, Hill could be a good option against Canadian sluggers like Josh Naylor and Owen Caissie. So, it’s clear DeRosa is staying grounded even though history is on his side. With the ongoing WBC is no longer immune to upsets, let’s see if Hughes’ pep talk comes in handy or not.