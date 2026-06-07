Jacob Misiorowski’s Stunning Throw Turns Scary as 27YO Rockies Player Faces Bitter Blow

During the Milwaukee Brewers‘ victory on Saturday, June 06, 2026, Jacob Misiorowski’s pitches circled the 100-mph mark. And a 27-year-old Colorado Rockies player experienced firsthand the impact of one of those stunning throws.

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With the Brewers leading 2-1, Tyler Freeman was at the plate. On a 1-1 count to Freeman, Misiorowski threw a high-speed cutter, but the moment quickly turned scary. As the Brewers’ hard-throwing pitcher lost control, a 98.2 mph pitch struck Freeman’s helmet.

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The incident occurred at the bottom of the sixth inning at Coors Field in Denver. Though Freeman remained on his feet, he immediately bent over while the Brewers catcher supported him. On the opposite side of the field, Misiorowski looked visibly disturbed after the unwanted turn of events. After examining him at the batter’s box, trainers escorted Freeman from the field.

Following the game, manager Warren Schaeffer provided an update on Freeman’s condition.

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“He took it about as good as I think anybody can take 101. Obviously, it didn’t feel good, but he seems fine,” Schaeffer said, per MLB.com.

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After the incident, Misiorowski walked Hunter Goodman to load bases. Following that, the Brewers’ starter retired the remaining two hitters to end the inning.

“Obviously, I don’t want that to happen … lost the ball, lost grip on it,” Misiorowski told MLB.com after the game. “Obviously, not aiming for him. There’s also the moment, I’m standing behind the mound trying to pray for him a little bit.”

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Misiorowski has proven himself as a contender for the NL Cy Young Award so far this season. Across 13 starts, the right-hander has posted an impressive 7-2 record with a 1.50 ERA this season.

Kyle Karros drove in a run with a double, but the Rockies couldn’t add more. Meanwhile, the Brewers cashed in on their opportunities. Willson Contreras, Brice Turang, and Bauers hit three more home runs to lock the score at 7-1 after the incident unfolded.

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Going 7 innings deep, the Brewers’ star recorded one unearned run on 4 hits with 8 strikeouts. Furthermore, one of his pitches also set an MLB record on Saturday.

Jacob Misiorowski throws record-setting pitch

Misiorowski broke his own record to reach a new high on Saturday. The 24-year-old Brewers star’s fastball clocked 103.7 mph on a throw to Kyle Karros in the third inning. It is the fastest recorded pitch in MLB since 2008.

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52 of his throws touched the 100-mph mark or more, while 48 of those clocked 101 mph. His record-setting throw surpassed the one (103.4 mph) he set on May 25 against the St. Louis Cardinals.

However, Misiorowski has revealed that his aim to record more strikeouts drives him to throw those fiery pitches.

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“It’s one of those things: It is what it is,” Misiorowski said, per AP. “I’m going to keep going, trying to get strikeouts, and if that’s what it takes to get strikeouts, then so be it.”

The right-hander recorded his season-high of 12 strikeouts against the Cardinals. In his last seven starts, Misiorowski posted a 0.20 ERA, third-lowest since 1913. He is preceded by Bob Gibson’s (0.14) and Don Drysdale’s (0.15) 1968 records.

With such brilliant starts from Misiorowski, the Brewers dominate the NL Central with a 39-23 record.