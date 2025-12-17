Japan’s “Biggest Mystery” Faces Uncertain MLB Future as Blue Jays Wage Direct Battle With Yankees

The next front in the Yankees–Blue Jays offseason rivalry isn’t a proven MLB star, but the biggest mystery in baseball. Munetaka Murakami, Japan’s premier power hitter, has drawn serious interest from both teams despite never playing in MLB. Now, New York and Toronto appear ready to gamble on upside, turning Murakami into the latest point of tension between the division rivals.

For the Yankees, that intrigue has been building for weeks. Ever since the offseason began, New York has been heavily linked to the Japanese slugger, with some insiders even dubbing him “Aaron Judge 2.0.” Fans have been far more energized by the idea of Murakami in pinstripes than by the pursuits of Bichette or Bellinger. He’s also viewed as a potential long-term DH option, especially with Giancarlo Stanton’s future beyond 2027 uncertain.

However, the latest buzz is that the Blue Jays have jumped into the mix as well. Thus, turning this into another Yankees–Jays showdown. And both teams are seemingly willing to roll the dice on a mysterious name.

“He’s the biggest mystery in the market, because we haven’t heard many teams involved,” MLB insider Ken Rosenthal shared via Foul Territory.

Well, the biggest question mark with Murakami is pretty simple: he’s never been tested in MLB!

Still, his NPB numbers are exactly why teams like the Yankees can’t stop drooling over him. Reportedly, the left-handed slugger is projected to land an eight-year deal worth about $158.5 million.

At just 25 years old, Murakami has been attracting attention for his raw power. Notably, his 56-homer season in 2022 shattered Sadaharu Oh’s long-standing NPB record for a Japan-born player. So the hype isn’t coming out of nowhere.

However, his real uncertainty is in his strikeout rate!

Murakami’s strikeout rate has hovered around 30 percent in each of the past three seasons. Moreover, as is often the case, hitters coming over from NPBoften see their strikeout numbers climb even higher in MLB. So, according to Rosenthal, the mystery around how Murakami’s game translates to the majors is exactly what’s made teams cautious and kept some suitors at arm’s length.

But that picture might be changing. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports that Murakami has drawn interest from a wide range of teams. This includes the Red Sox, Mariners, Tigers, Phillies, Mets, and Jays.

The Yankees have long been viewed as a natural landing spot, especially given how much they value things like exit velocity. Murakami averaged 94 mph in exit velocity in 2025. Hence, the Yankees could easily convince themselves that they can turn that into big-league production. Now, though, the Blue Jays are firmly in the mix.

For Toronto, Tucker’s $400 million price tag is eye-watering, and players like Bichette and Bellinger have no shortage of options. So, taking a swing on Murakami for under $160 million could be the more realistic gamble.

And considering the Jays rolled the dice on a 40-year-old Max Scherzer last year, why not take a chance on a 25-year-old with that kind of upside?

The Blue Jays are contending for a few more Japanese names

Well, Munetaka Murakami is not the only Japanese player the Jays seem interested in. Instead, there are a few more in the list. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, “Japanese 3B/1B Kazuma Okamoto also has big interest, including from the Red Sox, Pirates and Jays.”

Just like Murakami, it’s Okamoto’s power that has the Blue Jays intrigued, but at a far more team-friendly price. MLB Trade Rumors projects Okamoto to land a four-year, $64 million deal. That’s a significant discount compared to what Murakami is expected to command!

And with that price, the Blue Jays could get someone who posted a .277/.361/.521 slash line with 248 home runs in NPB. And from 2018 through 2023, he topped 30 HRs in six straight seasons, peaking with 41 in 2023. Another big plus is his versatility as he’s logged extensive time at both first and third base. It would give the Jays flexibility across the infield and even at DH.

Now, with Toronto continuing to show strong interest in Japanese talent, it’s starting to feel like the Blue Jays are becoming the next Dodgers!