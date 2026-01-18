Jarren Duran Confronts Bitter Reality as Red Sox go after $10M Astros 3B

With Alex Bregman landing in Chicago, the Red Sox suddenly have a pretty clear need to fill. Maybe at second base or third base, but ideally with someone who can bring a little power to the lineup. While Ketel Marte would have been a perfect fit, Arizona has reportedly pulled him off the trade market. So that door seems closed for now.

That’s why a trade could be coming next, especially involving one of Boston’s outfielders. The Red Sox are overloaded out there. Names like Jarren Duran, Roman Anthony, Ceddanne Rafaela, and Wilyer Abreu are all competing for three spots. Now, Duran, in particular, has been in trade rumors for a while.

And if the latest buzz is accurate, Boston could be exploring a deal with the Astros that would send him out of town.

“An update on a potential Isaac Paredes trade to the Red Sox: Multiple avenues have been discussed. Astros like both Bello and Duran, among others. Both are seemingly available via trade but will require more on top of Paredes to get it done.” SleeperAstros quoted Boston insider Matt Couture.

Well, let’s talk about the bitter reality Duran finds himself in, because the scene is pretty harsh. Even after a strong 2025 season, where he put up 3.9 fWAR and led the league in triples, the Red Sox still seem open to moving him.

So, it’s not about his performance, but about the outfield logjam Boston is dealing with right now. So what’s next?

Instead, the Red Sox appear to have their eyes on Isaac Paredes!

With veterans like Bo Bichette and Kyle Tucker already off the board, Paredes might be the best option left. He’s only 26, comes with two years of control, and offers a ton of versatility.

In 2025, he spent most of his time at third base, but he’s capable of playing second, shortstop, and even first. And add in the right-handed pop, and it’s easy to see the appeal.

He hit 20 HRs with 53 RBIs in just 102 games last season. He made the All-Star team and has now been an All-Star in back-to-back years. And while he’s a one-year, $10 million rental, his swing feels tailor-made for the Red Sox’s home ground, especially with the Green Monster looming in left. On the other hand, the Astros would also be in profit.

From Houston’s perspective, flipping Paredes for Duran would be a huge win. His left-handed bat and athleticism would instantly upgrade the Astros’ outfield, making the move a no-brainer if it’s on the table.

So while this kind of deal could benefit both teams, it also serves as a reality check for Duran. A reminder that even a career year doesn’t always guarantee job security.

The Red Sox might look to the Cubs for better options

Well, the Red Sox’s infield hunt may not stop with Isaac Paredes. There’s been some buzz about Boston checking in with the Cubs on Nico Hoerner. And honestly, that move makes a lot of sense.

If you remember how messy the Red Sox defense looked at times last season, Hoerner would be a major upgrade right away.

Hoerner brings exactly the kind of stability Boston has been missing. He didn’t commit a single throwing error last year and had just four fielding errors total, all while missing only six games. Moreover, he’s stolen at least 20 bases in each of the last four seasons. This includes 43 in 2023, and last year he hit .297/.345/.394 with an incredibly low 7.6 percent strikeout rate.

On top of that, he’s a two-time Gold Glove winner at second base and can slide over to shortstop when needed.

Put it all together, and you’ve got a player who’s topped four fWAR in four straight seasons thanks to his all-around skill set. So even if the Red Sox can’t land Paredes, there are still some really solid trade options out there.

Especially if Craig Breslow stays aggressive and keeps pushing to get a deal done.