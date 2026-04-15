Jarren Duran Regrets Discussing Personal Battle After “Triggering” Comment Sparks NSFW Reaction

A year ago this month, the Boston Red Sox, in collaboration with Netflix, made a series that showed behind-the-scenes footage of the Red Sox clubhouse. One of the most powerful moments was star outfielder Jarren Duran opening up about his mental health struggles. Now, a year later, during a game against the Twins, a fan told Duran to end his life. Duran didn’t hold back and flipped the fan off.

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“Somebody just told me to kill myself. I’m used to it at this point, you know? I mean, s— happens… I’m going to flip somebody off if they say something to me,” Duran said when asked about the incident. “I shouldn’t react like that, but that kind of stuff is still kind of triggering. Honestly, it’s my fault for talking about my mental health. I kind of brought in the haters.”

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During the series, “The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox,” Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran talked about the mental health issues during the 2021 and 2022 seasons. He said that the poor start to his career and the criticism from fans had put his mind in a very dark place.

Duran even said that he sometimes thought of inflicting self-harm during that period.

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He constantly criticized himself more and more every day, and those criticisms had a very deep impact on his personal life. That context carried into the recent game with the Twins, where he flipped off a fan for reminding him of the dark times during the 6-0 loss.

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Duran admitted he shouldn’t have reacted, but explained that his emotions took over. He added that fans should not engage in behavior that deeply affects players, noting that this isn’t the first time such an incident has occurred.

Something similar happened to Ketel Marte during the 2025 season. One of the fans said something about Marte’s mother, who had passed away in a car crash in 2017. The abuse was so unpleasant that Marte broke down in tears right there on the field.

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In May 2025, Red Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks, who was just coming back from his cancer treatment, did not have a good start and had an ERA of 6.59. But the off-field abuse his family and he faced was cruel. There were death threats not only directed at him but also to his wife and family.

These moments highlight how players deal with pressure beyond performance. Players are expected to stay composed, but nobody holds the few fans who are abusive accountable. We have to start treating players like humans and not objects. And just because you bought a ticket to the game doesn’t mean you can do what you want.

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All we can say to the few fans is, BE BETTER.

Jarren Duran and the Red Sox are facing more problems on the field

The Boston Red Sox have had a tough start, sitting at 6-11 in mid-April 2026. They are 17th in runs, 29th in home runs, and 21st in OPS so far. The team has struggled to score, with very few big hits in key moments.

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Pitching has also hurt them, including a poor outing from Garrett Crochet, where he gave up 10 runs in two innings against the Twins. All of this has left them at the bottom of the AL East early on.

There were some better moments in the series against the Brewers and Cardinals. The Red Sox scored six or more runs in three straight games during that stretch. A few hitters started to find form and helped improve the team’s run output.

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Wilyer Abreu and Willson Contreras have combined for six home runs early in the season. Those games gave some hope that the offense was starting to click again.

But things went wrong again in the series against the Minnesota Twins.

Boston lost the first two games and is now trying to avoid a sweep. One of those losses saw the pitching staff give up 14 runs in a heavy defeat. The second game was even worse as they got shut out. The offense struggled again, with very few hits and no big moments.

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After the short improvement, this series has pushed them back into trouble.

A key issue is the form of Jarren Duran, who is hitting just .130 so far. He has 12 strikeouts and a .530 OPS, showing how hard it has been. Manager Alex Cora said he is chasing too many breaking balls early. Duran had a strong hit at 112.3 mph for his first home run.

The Red Sox will need him and the rest of the lineup to improve quickly to stay in the race.