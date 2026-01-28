Jarren Duran’s Boston Future Turns Bleak as Red Sox Intensify Pursuit of Astros’ $6.6M Star, Per Insider

Jarren Duran of the Boston Red Sox might see his status with the team change soon, and much of it has to do with the team’s pursuit of Isaac Paredes this upcoming season.

Reportedly, the Boston Red Sox might be looking to trade Jarren Duran in exchange for Isaac Paredes, according to Jim Bowden of The Athletic. Regarding the matter, Bowden said.

“They haven’t been close on a deal involving Duran yet, but that could change during spring training. The Astros could be a good match, as they don’t have an obvious spot for Isaac Paredes to play this season now that they have Carlos Correa, and Houston needs outfield upgrades. If the Red Sox decide to keep Duran and listen to Abreu instead, the Astros would also be a good fit,” Bowden stated.

The Boston Red Sox may soon reconsider Jarren Duran’s long-term future, even though recent moves suggested they were committed to him. His production dipped last season, particularly with strikeout issues, including a notable punchout against Max Fried during a September matchup with the Yankees.

Duran finished the year slashing .256/.332/.442 with 16 home runs, 84 RBIs, and 24 stolen bases. Those numbers marked a step back from his 2024 campaign, prompting manager Alex Cora to lower him in the lineup to correct his approach.

While Duran struggled to regain consistency, Isaac Paredes thrived with the Houston Astros. In just 102 games, Paredes launched 20 home runs, drove in 53 runs, and posted a .254 average, including an early-season homer against Toronto that highlighted his offensive reliability.

That production naturally makes Paredes an attractive alternative for Boston. However, trading for him would come at a cost, as Houston would risk losing an elite defensive outfielder in Duran, whose leaping ninth-inning catch against Milwaukee last May showcased his value in the field.

Paredes, primarily an infielder, cannot replace Duran’s defensive impact in the outfield. As the Red Sox weigh offense versus defense, Duran’s future remains uncertain, especially with Boston also rumored to be monitoring potential moves for C.J. Abrams ahead of the upcoming season.

The Boston Red Sox show interest in C.J. Abrams

C.J. Abrams of the Washington Nationals has gained attention from the Boston Red Sox for the upcoming season. He originally made his debut with the San Diego Padres in April 2022 before being traded to the Washington Nationals in August 2022.

Now, to trade him, the team is looking for MLB-ready players or prospects in the upper levels, according to Jim Bowden of The Athletic.

The Boston Red Sox might choose to use C.J.Abrams in the second base if they sign him for the upcoming season. He might fit in the rotation alongside players like Nick Sogard, Ceddane Rafaela, Romy Gonzalez, and David Hamilton. In 144 games last season, he recorded 19 home runs and 60 RBIs while batting .257.

All things said and done, it will be interesting to see whether Jarren Duran or Isaac Paredes works with C.J. Abrams during games if the Boston Red Sox sign him before the upcoming season.