Jarren Duran’s MLB Fate All but Sealed as Craig Breslow Plots Dodgers-Style Clubhouse Overhaul, Per Insider

Boston’s outfield last season was controlled by Wilyer Abreu, Jarren Duran, and Rafaela. However, that mix is getting outshone fast by future stars Roman Anthony, Kristian Campbell, and Masataka Yoshida, who can factor in as a DH option. But Duran’s future has been a major question in MLB.

But MLB insider Lou Merloni, the Red Sox could still accommodate Duran if they pull up a Dodgers-like move. “You know, like if they move an outfielder, this thing is easy. Say Dun’s in center… I think he’d be the best second baseman you have on your roster, quite frankly, with his athleticism, his quickness, his first step, his range, all of it,” Merloni said via NESN.

USA Today via Reuters Aug 3, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) removes his batting gloves after he strikes out to end the inning against the Texas Rangers during the eighth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Remember how the Dodgers showed last season that a surprise position change for a key player doesn’t automatically spell trouble? In fact, moving Mookie Betts back and forth between shortstop and second base ended up being a big win, with Betts now looking completely at home at short. That’s why, with Duran trade rumors still swirling, the Red Sox could pull off a similar move in Boston. This time with Ceddanne Rafaela.

Well, Rafaela is heading into his third full MLB season. And he is already viewed as one of the elite defensive outfielders in baseball. He posted a +21 OAA in center field last year, second only to Pete Crow-Armstrong among all big league outfielders. Moreover, the Red Sox have shown their versatility by using him in the infield as well!

Notably, he logged 165 innings at second base in 2025. However, he graded out as a league-average defender there with 0 OAA! All of that is why simply shifting Rafaela around might not be the easy fix some people think it is.

Still, sliding Rafaela over to second base would open the door for the Red Sox to keep Duran in center field. This would leave Yoshida locked into the DH role. And Duran has shown over the past couple of seasons that he can handle center just fine. He posted a +7 OAA in 2024 and a +1 OAA in a limited time there in 2025.

Sticking with that setup could also give Boston a bit more offensive upside. Even in what was considered a down year in 2025, Duran still brought plenty of value at the plate, hitting at .256. And, of course, his game-changing speed on the bases! So, if a Duran trade never materializes, don’t be surprised if Boston borrows a page from the Dodgers’ playbook and shakes things up defensively by shifting Rafaela into a new role!

The Red Sox’s shakeup plan does come with a few challenges

As appealing as the idea of moving Rafaela to second and sliding Duran back into center might sound, it’s not without some real drawbacks. Why? Because even if Rafaela could hold his own defensively at second base, you’re still taking him out of the outfield, where it provides elite value.

Moreover, if you remember, a big part of what makes Rafaela so valuable is his ability to play a premium center field. So, once you shift him to a less impactful spot like second, it becomes a lot harder to justify his bat being in the lineup every day.

There’s also another complication: Marcello Mayer.

If the Red Sox go out and add another bat, someone like Alex Bregman, squeezing Rafaela in at second would likely push Mayer out of the picture. And that’s not a small thing. Mayer is a strong defender up the middle and offers a much higher offensive ceiling than Rafaela.

As a result, this plan is only effective under specific circumstances. This also means that Rafaela’s time at the second might have to be temporary!