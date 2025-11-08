Jason Kelce Blames Employees, Slams Dodgers in Blue Jays Apology After World Series Rant Controversy

Is baseball really a dying sport? That debate’s been around for years, but the latest numbers tell a different story. Reportedly, the decisive Game 7 of the 2025 World Series pulled in 27.33 million viewers, making it the most-watched World Series game since 2017’s Game 7. It even beat this year’s NBA Finals Game 7, which drew 16.4 million. So, baseball just reminded everyone why it’s still considered America’s favorite pastime, even if not everyone agrees. One of those skeptics? NFL and Eagles legend Jason Kelce.

On his New Heights podcast with his brother Travis, Jason didn’t hold back. “I’m supposed to get excited about a Canadian baseball team and a team that just spends more money than anyone else?” he said. “Baseball sucks. You just buy World Series championships. It’s the dumbest thing in the world.” And as you’d expect, fans didn’t take that lightly. The backlash came fast, and it was enough to make Kelce now share a justification…

“Guys, I love Canada. I have been bamboozled by our social team, which failed to show the whole story. How could I not love poutine, maple syrup, and beavers!! I was actually rooting for the Blue Jays in a World Series that I didn’t care about. Seriously, Canada is the best. I was just talking sh*t about not being personally invested in caring that the team that spent the most money and built a super team won the World Series. That’s it. I am a known Canadian advocate and Ice Hockey lover,” Kelce shared via X.

But wait, is this an apology? It seems like Kelce’s social media team is getting all the heat for not broadcasting his previous statements properly. And what’s more interesting is that Kelce still sticks to his view about the Dodgers.

While Kelce played for the Eagles, it’s understandable that he might not support the Canadian team — the Blue Jays. But now it seems like Kelce is all fine siding with the Jays, but not with a team that is accused of buying the championship.

Also, considering how the 2025 World Series concluded, it’s difficult to conclude about the Dodgers’ dominance. The series was tied until the 9th inning of Game 7, which showed how both teams were equally equipped.

Still, even if Kelce’s apology might have doused the Blue Jays fans, it just amplified the allegations against the Dodgers. “The Dodgers are ruining baseball.” This statement is now much more common in the baseball community, and Kelce might have just pushed it deeper.

Jason Kelce just renewed the demand for a salary cap

No, Jason Kelce didn’t mention anything about the salary cap. But stating the Dodgers as a team that invests the maximum to buy out a championship definitely calls for a salary cap!

Well, in 2025, the Dodgers’ payroll stands at $350 million, while teams like the Pirates stand at $84 million. Now with such a huge difference, it’s obvious that big-market teams like the Yankees, Dodgers, and Mets can outspend smaller-market clubs by hundreds of millions. That means they can stockpile talent and recover faster from mistakes.

Hence, a salary cap would help make competition fairer, giving smaller teams a real shot without relying on perfect scouting or luck.

And here’s why Jason Kelce’s statement offers a reality check.

When fans feel the system is rigged in favor of the rich teams, it hurts the sport’s credibility. Here, a transparent salary cap system could rebuild trust that the game’s outcomes are determined on the field, not the balance sheet.