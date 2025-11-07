Jason Kelce Haunted by Bryce Harper After Blue Jays–Dodgers World Series Rant Ignites Backlash

The controversy started after the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Blue Jays in seven epic games to win their back-to-back titles and became the first team of the century to do so. And that too, while embracing all the criticism around their $350 million payroll! Now, with Jason Kelce‘s recent controversial comments, a ghost from his NFL city has come back to haunt him.

A fan account on X found the perfect reply for the podcast, posting Philly superstar, Bryce Harper‘s quote.

The caption read, “Sounds like Bryce Harper thinks you’re a loser.” Remember Harper’s quote?

“I don’t know if people will like this, but I feel like only losers complain about what they’re doing. I think they’re a great team. They’re a great organization,” Harper shared back in April while talking about LA’s spending trend and building the roster.

The fan comment must have stung Kelce, given that he spent 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. But to be fair, his remarks were harsh, too.

Speaking on his New Heights podcast, Kelce remarked, “You’re telling me I’m supposed to get excited about a Canadian baseball team and a team that just spends more money than everybody else? Who the f— cares about either? Both of them spend more money than everybody else… That’s why baseball sucks, you just buy World Series championships. It’s the dumbest thing in the world.”

Jason Kelce took a jab at the entire league. While the Blue Jays ranked 7th in all of Baseball with their over $255 M payroll, their Canadian roots got criticized. Expectedly, this rant sparked debate.

Harper’s had no problem with the Dodgers “ruining baseball” with their sky-high payroll. Because they spend it strategically, like with deferrals, to build a championship roster.

The New York Mets had the second-highest payroll in baseball ($342M approx), yet they couldn’t reach the playoffs. So, it may not just be about the money!

The Dodgers tackled things differently.

Except for Yoshinobu Yamamoto, no one in that final rotation group played on zero days’ rest. The way they balanced Shohei Ohtani’s two-way return and rookie Roki Sasaki’s transformation from a struggling starter to a weapon in the bullpen in October is what makes the difference.

And Harper was not the only sports giant to rebuke Kelce’s rant

MLB legend Alex Rodriguez also joined the chat, calling the 2025 World Series the “juiciest, most delicious” one of his lifetime. He said it had “the three S’s, right? It had superstars, it had strategy, and it had incredible storylines.”

The co-owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves also dropped his famous “Game of Thrones” theory.

“We’ve only had two prior to this one in the last eight years is so it’s like a mini docu-series, and there are seven episodes, and just like Game of Thrones,” A-Rod exclaimed.” If you watch all six now, you’re invested. You’re hooked. You’re hooked on the characters, the storylines, the strategy. Um, and then you must watch game seven. So, it was just awesome. I’m so proud of the game.”

World Series 2025 had all the juices! A record-breaking 18-inning marathon Game 3. 51 million Game 7 viewers, the most-watched MLB game in 34 years! It is now recorded as the most entertaining WS ever!

Yet Kelce’s rant probably tapped into a real, brewing storm.

The Dodgers’ back-to-back win adds huge pressure as baseball’s current CBA (Collective Bargaining Agreement) expires on December 1, 2026. Now, as per experts, a devastating lockout seems almost certain due to a war between MLB and MLBPA over the salary cap debate.

But before that, we will have another full MLB season and, of course, another World Series! Now, it remains to be seen if some other team can change LA’s dominance.