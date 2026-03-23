Jasson Domínguez Trade Buzz Reaches All-Time High After Being Demoted by Yankees

Essentials Inside The Story Jasson Dominguez finds himself under a harsh spotlight after one small mistake

A crowded roster and tough decisions from Yankees leave his immediate future feeling uncertain

What should've been a minor spring training moment turns into a storm

Jasson Domínguez hardly had the time to react as the ball dropped right in front of him. He misread the flyball coming from Bryce Harper. And he lost the chance to replace the first baseman. Domínguez’s miscue came a day after his demotion to Triple-A. And it again intensified his trade debate.

One defensive error can turn the whole game upside down. But in this case, it didn’t, and it was only Grapefruit League. Yet it seems like Domínguez is facing a lot more consequences than he should.

Jasson Domínguez signed a franchise-record $5.1 million deal as a 16-year-old in 2019. Since then, he has gone through a few injury setbacks (2023 TJ, 2024 oblique strain, 2025 left thumb contusion). However, he has mostly been able to justify the ‘Martian’ hype with electrifying flashes whenever he is healthy.

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In 2023, in his short 8-game stint, Domínguez demonstrated elite talent with 4 home runs and a 67.7% slugging percentage before his injury. In fact, May 2025 was also a historic month for him.

He became the youngest New York Yankees player in franchise history to hit 3 home runs during a 10-2 victory against the Athletics in May. He showed his switch-hitting abilities by homering from both sides of the plate. Domínguez has shown elite potential as a five-tool player with significant power, speed, and switch-hitting ability, often demonstrating high-level performance that flashes his “top-10 prospect” status.

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In fact, Domínguez had a rather strong spring session with a slash line of .325/.378/.600 with three home runs, 10 RBIs, and three stolen bases. But the Yankees’ lineup is loaded with hitters like Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Trent Grisham, and DH Giancarlo Stanton.

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Manager Aaron Boone admitted that Domínguez “did everything he could,” but there is still no place for him in the Opening Day roster. But the club wanted to offer consistent playing time for the young CF.

They optioned him to Triple-A on March 21, again deepening his trade buzz because the Bleacher Creatures have seen this show before.

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In 2019, Clint Frazier was first demoted to Triple-A, even after hitting .265, to make room for Edwin Encarnación. And then, his performance declined the most in 2021. He hit .186 with 5 homers and 15 RBI in 66 games, struggling with lingering symptoms of dizziness and vertigo, which ultimately led to his release.

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Right now, Jasson Domínguez doesn’t offer much immediate value in standard redraft fantasy leagues, especially with a real chance he begins the 2026 season in Triple-A. His appeal shows up more in long-term formats.

In dynasty leagues, managers are willing to stay patient, holding onto him, hoping for his ceiling to be met in due time.

Meanwhile, the Triple-A decision came a day before their last spring training game against the Phillies. The pinstripes won 6-2. However, the defensive inconsistency has caused an uproar from fans.

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Domínguez is often seen as a natural fit as a CF. But in other positions, like on the left, Dominguez has struggled a lot.

His -9 OAA has put him at the bottom 3% in the league. And he has had clear difficulties reading balls coming directly at him.

The Grapefruit League game saw one such instance where he couldn’t even judge the ball’s course. Although it was an insignificant error given the outcome of the game, people haven’t been very kind to him on social media.

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The clip showing him missing the flyball has had hundreds of comments putting the crosshairs on him. While some tried to point to the sun being an obstacle to his eyes, most are not willing to side with the pinstripes.

Fans waste no time linking Domínguez’s miscue to growing trade chatter

“Just trade him at this point and get what you can,” wrote one user. The frustration of watching one of the biggest prospects from a few years ago slip up this way is unbearable. The Bronx Bombers are anyway looking to upgrade their pitching staff. Domínguez comes as the prime trade chip there.

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They can send Jasson Domínguez to the Atlanta Braves and acquire pitcher Dylan Lee. Or, they can trade with the Seattle Mariners for George Kirby.

“And that’s why he’s getting traded this year, ladies and gentlemen,” assured one.

“I’m glad he didn’t…. Looking for a trade! 😂😂😂😂,” read another. Some fans are done with him to the point that they find his errors comically bad. Even in June 2025, his base-running blunder against the Red Sox, where he lost track of the count, resulted in a crucial inning-ending double play. And now, the Yankees nation is probably hoping the miscue will be another sign for the Yankees to put the foot down.

Another New York fan wrote, “He is done with the Yankees; you can tell he did that on purpose.” For a moment, it definitely looked like Domínguez would make the play. He appeared to have the ball measured, but then lost it. And fans are now finding that unbelievable.

“Trade him, man,” another user demanded.

At this point, some fans are frustrated even with the club for not offloading him already. There hasn’t been any official news about a trade regarding Jasson Domínguez yet. In fact, manager Boone has already stated that he wants to offer more playing time for the 23-year-old. Fans are probably scared that the skipper will repeat 2025.

Anthony Volpe kept getting chances despite committing 19 errors and ranking 23rd out of 24 qualified shortstops in Outs Above Average.

While Volpe could hardly rise to the occasion last season, only time will tell what happens with Jasson Domínguez.