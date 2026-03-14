Jasson Dominguez Traded for 28YO Giants Star Amid Yankees’ Roster Spot Doubts

So that is that for Jasson Dominguez in the Dominican winter league. While all the fans are waiting for the news about his place in the Yankees roster, Dominguez has been traded away in an offseason league.

“We announce the acquisition via trade of OF Jasson Domínguez… right-handed pitcher Wilkin Ramos, and the 9th pick of the 2026 rookie draft… for OF Jerar Encarnación,” said Águilas Cibaeñas.

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Estrellas Orientales confirmed a trade with Leones del Escogido involving two established players on Sunday. The deal sends outfielder Jerar Encarnación to Estrellas while utility player Vidal Bruján moves to Escogido.

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Encarnación joined Escogido only weeks earlier through a trade with Águilas Cibaeñas involving Jasson Domínguez. That quick movement explains the swap, as Estrellas needed lineup power entering the next LIDOM season.

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The move now finalizes a chain where Encarnación changed teams twice during one active offseason.