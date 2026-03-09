Jasson Domínguez’s 2026 Hopes Take Major Hit as Yankees Hesitate to Fully Trust 23-Year-Old, per Insider

Jasson Domínguez is yet to live up to the expectations of his nickname, The Martian. With Brian Cashman entering 2026 with 24 out of 26 players from last season, the New York Yankees roster is too crowded to have an everyday spot for Domínguez at the moment.

According to Cashman, playing for everyday reps remains in the best interest of Domínguez. But getting a chance with the Yankees will be unlikely in 2026. A bench spot won’t do anything for the 23-year-old in his pre-arbitration. His best bet?

Per ESPN’s insider Jorge Castillo, “Domínguez appears headed to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to start the season.”

The Yankees have already decided that Cody Bellinger, Trent Grisham, and Captain Aaron Judge would be their everyday outfielders. Barring an injury, Domínguez would ideally not see any time in the outfield. Apart from a crowded roster, Castillo pointed out two major limitations that make the Yankees’ trust in Domínguez unsteady.

“Domínguez’s candidacy for a roster spot is hurt by two limitations. The Yankees do not see him as a major league center fielder, which limits him to left field or designated hitter,” wrote Castillo.

Meanwhile, a healthy Giancarlo Stanton will fill the designated hitter spot, where he can be backed up by Ben Rice and Paul Goldschmidt, if needed.

Rice is among the better hitters of the Yankees’ lineup with 133 wRC+, 26 homers, and 65RBIs last season. Rice’s improvement against lefties has earned him a major upgrade from Boone. The Yankees’ manager announced that Rice will play against left-handed starters more in the coming season.

Domínguez’s 2026 hopes thin out even more with the Yankees inviting right-handed outfielder Randal Grichuk to camp.

Castillo pointed out, “He (Domínguez) was ineffective batting right-handed against left-handed pitching last season, slashing .204/.279/.290 with one home run in 104 plate appearances.”

For the record, Domínguez made 123 appearances for the Yankees in 2025, hitting 10 homers and 47 RBIs. His slash line reads .257/.331/.388 with a .719 OPS.

Though Domínguez’s chances to appear as a center-fielder this season are almost none, Castillo pointed out that improving his right-handed hitting can open some doors for him.

It takes us back to Anthony Volpe from 2023. By dominating both sides of the ball and outperforming competitors, Oswald Peraza and Isiah Kiner-Falefa, he became the Yankees’ youngest shortstop since Derek Jeter in 1996. In 17 Grapefruit League games, Volpe batted .314 (16-for-51) with three home runs, five RBIs, and five stolen bases, leading to a 1.064 OPS. It was a 6-2 win over Toronto in spring training that finally marked the spot for him.

Domínguez is young, and Stanton will turn 38 in two years, with a club option that the Yankees could potentially decline.

As Cashman had said, “We’ll just have to wait and see how this spring shakes out, who’s standing. And then we’ll make the appropriate decisions when we have our meetings close through the end of camp.”

If Domínguez manages to take the Spring by storm, the narrative might turn in his favor. Otherwise, it is most likely that he will add depth to the Yankees’ roster in 2026 and see some playing time in case of an injury.

But Domínguez is already showing significant growth defensively in Spring Training.

Domínguez’s promising Spring Training display

Before he most likely heads to Triple-A Scranton/ Wilkes-Barre, Domínguez displayed defensive growth against the New York Mets, even during the Yankees’ 10-4 loss.

Domínguez made a running catch on A.J. Ewing’s sinking liner on Sunday. He followed it up with a strong strike to home that threw out Vidal Bruján.

After the match, Domínguez told The New York Post, “It was a busy afternoon out there. It was good to throw the guy out at home.”

Manager Aaron Boone was also impressed with Domínguez’s throws in two consecutive games against the Mets and the Miami Marlins. The skipper even pointed out that with the regulars skipping the Florida trip, Domínguez got a chance to show “his athleticism.”

Domínguez threw some light on the ‘elite arm’ that he possesses but hasn’t been on full display yet.

“I’ve always had a pretty good arm, it just hasn’t shown as much. My arm wasn’t the problem. Maybe I’m more aggressive now, getting to the ball, and am in better position to make throws. Compared to last year, I’m a lot more comfortable [in left],” said Jasson Domínguez.

Now, Domínguez has to improve his right-handed batting and post at least average numbers. Till then, the Yankees roster remains too crowded for him.