Jazz Chisholm Jr. Claps Back as Guardians Broadcaster Throws Shade After Latest World Series Remarks

The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians are fighting for the top spot in the American League. But this week, the tension moved off the field. Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Guardians radio broadcaster Tom Hamilton got into a back-and-forth exchange. It started when Chisholm went on TV to promote his charity and said the Yankees would win the World Series. In response, Hamilton took a jab at the player’s low batting average.

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Now, Chisholm, who is known to speak his mind, has clapped back.

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“Do people want me to say, ‘Umm, I think my team is gonna come in third place and not make the playoffs and not get to the World Series?’ We’re not gonna win it all this year, you guys,” remarked Chisholm Jr., sarcastically, per Gary Philips of Daily News. “Like no, that’s stupid.”

The saga started from Jazz Chisholm Jr’s Monday night appearance on the Jimmy Fallon Show. The agenda of the talk-show appearance was to promote his charity, Jazz Chisholm Foundation. It is a charitable organization that Chisholm founded to help young athletes in New York, Florida, and the Bahamas. He officially launched the foundation in August 2023.

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While promoting the noble cause, Fallon asked the player about the Yankees’ goal this season. In reply, Chisholm confirmed that the Yankees are determined to win the World Series this year.

“I mean, to win a World Series,” Chisholm had said on the show. “We’re in New York.”

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Chisholm’s confident attitude prompted Guardians’ radio broadcaster Tom Hamilton to take a dig at his average performance this season during the Yankees’ 9-4 loss to Cleveland. Before he played on Wednesday, Chisholm responded to the unwarranted comments Hamilton inflicted upon him.

“So for someone to hate on the Jimmy Fallon show and hitting .239 – my guy, I was hitting .180 a month ago!” Chisholm told the Daily News.

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The Yankees star has struggled at the plate this season. Currently slashing .239/.312/.706, Chisholm has been getting more hits recently. Against the Guardians on Wednesday, he recorded his seventh home run of the season. The Yankees lost the game and the series as the Guardians secured a 5-4 win.

Chisholm also added, “I mean, I am a two-time All-Star. Just keep watching the games. Keep watching. I’m not trying to be arrogant or anything. First of all, it was really for my charity that I was there.”

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Chisholm earned his first All-Star appearance in 2022 for the Miami Marlins before he was traded to New York. He played his second All-Star in 2025, representing the Yankees. He also became a Silver Slugger winner last season. Chisholm, who becomes a free agent at the end of the 2026 season, also revealed that Fallon attends the Yankees games regularly and enjoys Chisholm’s play. Against the Guardians, he was 2-for-8, with two runs, one homer, and four strikeouts. On Thursday, Chisholm and his team will play to avoid a series sweep.

Meanwhile, let’s have a look at the jab the Guardians’ broadcaster unleashed upon Chisholm Jr.

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What did Tom Hamilton say?

A clip showing Jazz Chisholm Jr’s confidence about the New York Yankees ending their World Series drought this year on the Jimmy Fallon Show made rounds on social media. While many users expressed their doubts, it was Tom Hamilton’s remarks that triggered a response from the Yankees’ second baseman himself.

“He predicted the Yankees will win the World Series. He did that last night on the Jimmy Fallon show,” said Hamilton on the radio broadcast on Tuesday. “Pretty amazing, he got on the Jimmy Fallon show batting .239.”

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Hamilton’s take quickly became viral on X. He drew some criticism as well since Chisholm was on the show to promote his non-profit foundation.

However, apart from critiquing Chisholm’s recent failures, Hamilton had also praised the player’s talent. He also spoke about Chisholm’s 30-30, All-Star season last year on the broadcast. But those positive remarks did not circulate on social media.

The Guardians (36-27) have now equaled the Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays for most wins in the American League. They rank only behind the Yankees (36-25) and the Rays (36-23) in the AL.