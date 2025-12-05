Who Is Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s Fiancée? Everything You Need to Know About Ahna Mac

Jazz Chisholm Jr. has become one of MLB’s most dynamic young stars. Since making his debut in 2020, he has hit over a hundred home runs and was traded to the New York Yankees in 2024. He made history as the first Bahamian MLB All-Star in 2022 and became only the third Yankee to be in the 30-30 club in a single season in 2025. Apart from his performative stats, his charismatic personality has also made him a fan favorite.

Now, off the field, Jazz Chisholm’s personal life has also been gaining some attention since his relationship with Ahna Mac became public.

Who is Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s fiancée, Ahna Mac?

Anyssa Santiago, more commonly known as Ahna Mac, was born in Plainfield, New Jersey, on August 25, 2000. She attended Abraham Clark High School in her hometown and gained popularity by appearing on the reality TV show “Baddies.”

Mac made her way to the show through her participation in “Baddies East,” where her presence was quite notable. The show’s concept revolves around a group of women who live and travel together. It is also known for the verbal and physical altercations the participants get into.

What is Ahna Mac’s height and age?

Ahna Mac is 25 years old as of December 2025. She has made a significant presence on reality TV and social media from a young age, and already has nearly a million followers.

Her strong stance on the “Baddies” show has given users some idea about her height. As she revealed on the show earlier, Mac is 5 feet 2 inches.

How did Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Ahna Mac meet?

Despite the huge fan base both Chisholm and Ahna Mac have, their relationship was nothing but an internet rumor up until a few weeks ago. They were seen collaborating for a social media post on Instagram.

It wasn’t until Ahna Mac took to X this week to announce their engagement. The couple could be seen in wholesome pictures together, captioned “My honey pie.. aka future hubby..”

What does Ahna Mac do for a living?

Anyssa Santiago adopted the name Ahna Mac and began her music career in 2019. She released her first single, “Run It,” which turned into a fan favorite. Following that, she released other singles that year, including the likes of I Am Real, Hating Me, and How Could You.

However, her music career appears to have declined in 2021 as she shifted her focus to reality TV. This was around the time she began appearing on the “Baddies” TV show.

Yet, she made a striking return to music with the release of her singles Bed Head and Forever Sorry in 2023.

As of now, her first single, Run It, has crossed over 1.5 million streams on Spotify, and the number only seems to be going up. She has garnered quite a fan following on social media through her hit tracks.

What is Ahna Mac’s net worth in 2025?

As of December 2025, she is estimated to have a net worth of a whopping $1.5 million. This seems to be a constant growth, as she was valued at around $500,000 back in 2023.

Her net worth includes her TV appearances and major brand partnerships. Earlier this year, luxury fashion brand Diesel made her their brand ambassador.

What is Ahna Mac’s Instagram account?

Ahna Mac has built up a large fan following through her social media profiles. Her Instagram, @macdaddyahna, has garnered over 1.5 million followers and counting. She regularly posts her lifestyle updates on the profile and is also known for her humorous reels.

At the same time, she has over 50k followers on Facebook and close to 59k subscribers on YouTube, owing to the music and lifestyle content she posts on the platform.

Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s fiancée seems to be taking over all of social media with her recent post announcing the couple’s engagement. As mentioned, it is not known how long they have been dating, but fans definitely want them to get married soon.