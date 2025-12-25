Jazz Chisholm Jr. Keeps Yankees Exit Buzz Aside as Bronx Star Puts Romance With Fiancee Ahna Mac First

Essentials Inside The Story Where is Jazz Chisholm Jr. vacationing?

Is Jazz Chisholm Jr. leaving Bronx?

Yankees' potential picks

Jazz Chisholm Jr. is on a much-needed year-end escape with his fiancé, Ahnalys Santiago. Only days after announcing their engagement, the two are celebrating their holidays in Finland.

Sharing Christmas feels with his fans, Chisholm Jr. shared glimpses of a breakfast moment with Santiago, who leaned into the holiday mood with a cute beanie and red tracks as they sipped wine-tea. This clip comes only hours after Santiago shared a video of her and Chisholm on a snowmobile. Both wore black and organized insulated winter gear.

Amid all the growing speculations of his Bronx exit, Jazz Chisholm Jr. certainly needed this getaway. In the latest of his trade rumors, some reports suggested that the New York Yankees could look to trade the All-Star to Philadelphia.

Except for the Phillies, there are several teams around the league that would make sense as his potential suitor. However, Brian Cashman would only consider a deal that brings back a strong package built around multiple top prospects.

The Phillies have plenty of talented prospects they could offer to the Yankees in a trade. But then, that package may lack the pitching prospects that the Yankees seem to be targeting.

While not outright, GM Brian Cashman did give the impression that his team is open to trading Chisholm. “We are open-minded to challenge trades on a lot of our talented players because, yes, we are left-handed.” He said it a few days ago. “That is a problem. Is it a problem that can be solved in the near term, or does it have to try to get solved over time?”

Not to forget, Chisholm is a left-handed hitter. And he looks like one of the few Yankees who could be part of a ‘challenge trade.’

In simple terms, it’s a trade of major league talent for major league talent, rather than a deal inclusive of minor league prospects. Jazz Chisholm Jr. might not be ready to leave the Bronx as of yet. He clearly loves it there, but that’s a concern for later, once he returns from the winter getaway. Until then,…

Let’s explore the ideal Jazz Chisholm Jr. trade package

The two-time World Series champions have the pieces that could make an ideal offer for Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Quite evidently, the Dodgers’ infield has been a weak spot for years. They’ve certainly tried different options at second and shortstop. But none of them have matched the offensive firepower Chisholm Jr. can offer. If they were to add the Yankees star, Dave Roberts will finally get the kind of lineup that is capable of contending for a championship once again.

In return for Chisholm Jr., the Dodgers could offer the Yankees what they want: top prospects.

In that regard, the Dodgers have:

Hyeseong Kim: One that brings proven and controlled offense to the infield. The 26-year-old second baseman made his MLB debut in 2025 after eight dominant seasons in the KBO. He has hit .304 with a .766 OPS and regularly steals 20+ bases per year.

One that brings proven and controlled offense to the infield. The 26-year-old second baseman made his MLB debut in 2025 after eight dominant seasons in the KBO. He has hit .304 with a .766 OPS and regularly steals 20+ bases per year. Zyhir Hope: He could be viewed as the centerpiece of the deal. Hope is a 20-year-old center fielder who slammed 13 home runs and stole 27 bases, showing a rare power-speed combination for a 20-year-old. He currently ranks as a top-50 prospect in all of baseball. For the Yankees, Hope could be a long-term answer in the outfield.

He could be viewed as the centerpiece of the deal. Hope is a 20-year-old center fielder who slammed 13 home runs and stole 27 bases, showing a rare power-speed combination for a 20-year-old. He currently ranks as a top-50 prospect in all of baseball. For the Yankees, Hope could be a long-term answer in the outfield. Jackson Ferris: Ferris has drawn comparisons to Blake Snell at the same age. Certain scouts even said he has better stuff and mechanics. His makeup earns an ‘80-grade competitor’ rating. As a lefty, he’s especially valuable in today’s pitching market. For the Yankees, Ferris could be a high-upside lottery ticket, with the potential to develop into a front-line starter.