Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s Fiancée Shows Who’s the Boss With Hilarious Rant Days After Engagement

Singer Ahnalys Santiago will never forget Christmas 2025. Under the northern lights of Finland, her fiancé, Jazz Chisholm Jr., got down on one knee with a stunning diamond ring and had her melting into tears. Weeks earlier, Santiago had already sparked wedding chatter with a Dec. 6–7 Instagram post where she tagged Chisholm as her “fiancé” and wrote, “See y’all at our wedding next year,” before the official proposal finally played out on Dec. 25 in Finland. Now, hours after the Pinterest-coded proposal, Ahna Mac got to the real question—what is it like to live with a baseball player?

“How do I feel about living in a house with a baseball player? Let me tell you something. He doesn’t run the house. I do the cooking, and I do the cleaning.” She said.

In the raw clip that followed (redacting expletives), she continued her rant: “Okay, y’all — we’ve been living in this [expletive] house for the last [expletive] week, and this [slur] thinks because we ’bout to get married he can take up all the hot water, take up all the towels, take up the whole bed. He ain’t seen nothing yet. I don’t know what he’s thinking. He don’t run the house. I do the cookin’, I do the cleaning. Why are you in my confessional? Get out of my confessional [expletive]!”

So we’ve got the ultimatum. Yankees infielder Chisholm Jr. happily leaves the cooking, cleaning, and domestic decisions to his better half.

Well, it’s not certain exactly when these two started dating, but the rumors were already flying before they went public this fall. And now, months later, it’s all romance and newly engaged bliss for the couple.

4,000 miles away from the Bronx, Chisholm Jr. made the most of these holidays.

They wore matching fuzzy green Grinch-inspired onesies and even shared a glimpse of their Christmas Eve skincare routine. In fact, in that same onesie, Ahna Mac answered the “who runs the house” question.

When you think about it, this offseason has been one of the most memorable ones for Chisholm Jr.

According to one Instagram story Chisholm Jr. reposted, the couple traveled to Finland so he could propose in the perfect setting.

Besides getting engaged, he’s also expected to receive a salary bump after a historic year. In fact, Yankees GM Brian Cashman admitted during the winter meetings that Chisholm Jr. has made the team better. “He’s somebody who I think is currently part of the solution, someone who’s made us better by getting him two deadlines ago, giving us athleticism.”

Even then, Chisholm has been mentioned as a possible trade chip this time around. The Yankees are apparently looking to add a superstar outfielder, a starting pitcher, and more bullpen depth this season.

Latest on Jazz Chisholm Jr. trade updates

The New York Yankees are reportedly exploring the possibility of trading Jazz Chisholm Jr. this offseason.

There are many teams around the league that would make sense as potential suitors for Chisholm Jr.

It’s his defensive versatility that makes him an appealing fit for almost any contender. And according to Sportsnaut’s Austin Konenski, the Yankees could look to trade the All-Star infielder to the Detroit Tigers in the coming months.

“The Detroit Tigers already have Chisholm’s former teammate Gleyber Torres at second base, but he could slot into third base,” Konenski stated. “Detroit hasn’t upgraded its lineup after sputtering in the late summer and early fall, and the Yankees’ infielder would help give the lineup a much-needed boost. Chisholm only has one year left on his contract, but the Tigers could use his power to compete with Tarik Skubal.”

For the Tigers, Chisholm could slide in at third base to fill a role many fans had hoped Alex Bregman would occupy. At present, Bregman appears to be a long shot in free agency. And adding Chisholm could serve as a strong alternative.

Detroit has the prospect depth to assemble an appealing trade package. They also have the financial flexibility to potentially lock Chisholm up with a long-term extension.