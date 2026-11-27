Jazz Chisholm Jr. entered 2026 aiming for a 50-50 season after making franchise history going 31-31 last year. However, despite falling well short of that goal, recording only 19 homers and 41 stolen bases, Chisholm Jr.’s free agency continues to attract attention across MLB. While several teams have already emerged as potential landing spots for the infielder, an unexpected NL West team has also entered the conversation.

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Quoting Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Underdog MLB reported, “Padres among teams showing interest in Jazz Chisholm Jr.”

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San Diego Padres’ interest makes the 28-year-old former Yankee an interesting target, considering the team’s need to strengthen its offensive production and find additional flexibility in the infield.

Chisholm Jr. became a free agent after the Yankees did not extend him a qualifying offer after a disappointing 2026.

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In 137 games last season, the second baseman batted .231/.312/.399 with 19 home runs, 55 RBIs, and 69 runs. Although those numbers represented a considerable drop from 2025, he stole a career-high 41 bases this year. However, his defense remains an area of concern, with 9 errors at second base and -6 DRS. Furthermore, Chisholm Jr. also struggled with ABS, winning only 8 out of the 22 challenges he initiated.

However, his 2025 season established him as one of baseball’s most dynamic second basemen and is helping him to attract attention from several teams. Last year, he recorded 31 homers, 31 stolen bases, 80 RBIs, and 58 walks, finishing with an .813 OPS.

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In that respect, San Diego’s interest also makes considerable sense.

How Jazz Chisholm Jr. can help the Padres

The NL West club ranked second in the division and finished with a 91-71 record in the regular season. They swept the Chicago Cubs 2-0 in the NL Wild Card Series to reach the NL Division Series. However, the eventual World Series champions, the Milwaukee Brewers, eliminated them from the NLDS. San Diego fell 3-1 in the best-of-five series.

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The Padres struggled to generate consistent power from the left side of their lineup in 2026, recording a .384 slugging percentage from left-handed hitters, which ranked 23rd in the league.

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Adding Jazz Chisholm Jr. could address that weakness. The lefty batter owns a .444 career slugging percentage. He can also give the Padres another option in the infield. The Padres have primarily relied on Jake Cronenworth at second base, but the organization can slot him at first base if they decide to give Chisholm Jr. a shot at second.

Moreover, Cronenworth also struggled at the plate, especially in the first half of the season. He hit only .196 with 3 homers before the All-Star break but experienced a surge afterward. In the second half, the Padres’ 2B improved to a .244 BA and hit 4 homers. He finished the season with a .225 BA, 7 homers, 41 RBIs, and a .629 OPS, making Chisholm Jr. an immediate improvement over him.

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However, the Padres will face competition to sign him. The free agent has reportedly attracted widespread interest, with 11 teams having discussions with his representatives during the general managers’ meetings in Las Vegas, according to MLB Network insider Jon Paul Morosi.

The Toronto Blue Jays and New York Mets have also been linked with Chisholm Jr., while the Washington Nationals have also reportedly entered the picture.

For the Padres, financial considerations could ultimately determine how seriously they pursue Chisholm.

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The organization has several significant long-term commitments, including the contracts of Machado, Tatis, and Xander Bogaerts. Nevertheless, the club’s new ownership has indicated a willingness to invest in building a competitive roster.

Chisholm’s disappointing offensive season could also influence his market value. Rather than paying a premium based on his 2025 breakout campaign, interested teams might view him as an opportunity to acquire a high-upside player at a more manageable price.

As of now, the Padres have yet to make an offer. However, its emergence as a potential destination adds another significant development to Chisholm’s free agency, leaving the former Yankees star with plenty of possibilities ahead of the next season.