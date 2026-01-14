Jed Hoyer Hit With Harsh Reality Check as Giants’ Bold Push Complicates Nico Hoerner’s Future

A bold push from the San Francisco Giants is throwing a wrench in Jed Hoyer’s plans, creating a harsh reality check over Nico Hoerner’s future in Chicago. Jesse Rogers from ESPN has analyzed the situation.

The Cubs’ second baseman, Nico Hoerner, is all set to enter free agency next year, and the San Francisco Giants are eager to sign him.

Rogers points out, “Moving him [Hoerner] would hamper the team’s [Cubs’] chances of winning, no matter where else they strengthen the roster.”

Hoerner has been with the Cubs from the very beginning of his MLB career, and his last offering from the team was a 3-year, $35 million contract extension.

Losing him means the Cubs will lose his impressive contact-hitting skills, regardless of the type of pitching, which were evident in his impressive four-hit game against the Diamondbacks last April. He produced a swinging strike rate of 4.9% (#7 in MLB) and an in-zone contact rate of 95.8% (#3 in MLB) last season.

However, that is not the only reason why the Cubs should be concerned about losing him.

Defensively, Nico Hoerner forms a powerful duo in partnership with Dansby Swanson. This past season saw Hoerner handle second base while Swanson was at shortstop for the third consecutive season.

In April, during a game against the Phillies, Swanson ranged up the middle and made an off-balance throw to Hoerner at second base. Hoerner scooped it up and helped his team escape the 7th.

Now, the Cubs risk losing this partnership if the Giants’ push succeeds. But if they can retain him, his contact-hitting skills, along with his defensive role with Dansby Swanson, will be a reward for the Cubs.

Additionally, given that he can also play shortstop, Nico can also be an alternative to Dansby Swanson. Meanwhile, they might use Seiya Suzuki for right field despite his past inconsistencies if the team is not able to re-sign Kyle Tucker.

Now that Nico Hoerner is entering his final season with the Cubs, it remains to be seen if they manage to bring him back to the team as a free agent or trade him to the San Francisco Giants.

The San Francisco Giants want Nico Hoerner on the team

The San Francisco Giants have been continuing their aggressive pursuit of Nico Hoerner, as per a report by Jeff Passan of ESPN. The team’s second basemen, like Tyler Fitzgerald (243 plate appearances), Christian Koss (191 plate appearances), Casey Schmitt (348 plate appearances), and Brett Wisely (9 plate appearances), have shown poor performance this past season. Hence, the need for a versatile defender like Nico Hoerner.

Nico Hoerner joining the Giants would help to improve the top of their lineup. His contact-hitting skills and ability to avoid getting struck out balance out the team alongside power-hitters like Matt Chapman, Rafael Devers, and Willy Adames.

Hoerner’s defensive skills would also take some of the pressure off the team’s first basemen, Bryce Eldrige, and Rafael Devers.

All things said and done, it remains to be seen if Nico Hoerner stays loyal to the Cubs or joins the San Francisco Giants when he becomes a free agent next year.