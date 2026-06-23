Jed Hoyer Shares Bad News on 30YO Cubs Star Amid Already Tough Situations

One call to Chicago Cubs pitching coach Tommy Hottovy ended in tears. Last year, the team’s star southpaw had called him to let them know that he’d be undergoing a season-ending injury. While many hoped to see him fully recovered and return to the rotation this year, a recent update from the Cubs’ president of baseball operations, Jed Hoyer, has shut down those hopes.

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“Jed Hoyer does not expect Justin Steele to be starting games this season. Hoyer is looking toward a healthy 2027 for Steele. He did not rule out Steele helping in bullpen this season,” reported Cubs Zone on X.

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Justin Steele is currently recovering from left elbow surgery he underwent last April. Initially slated for a May or June return, Steele hit a setback with a flexor strain in April 2026. It derailed his timeline. However, the Cubs’ ace was to throw on Monday for the first time since his surgery. The 30-year-old starter will undergo a throwing program and advance toward his return from there.

In a recent interview, Hoyer made it clear that they would not be pushing Steele to record starts this season. He deemed his complete involvement as ‘unrealistic’ while delivering the bad news.

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“What we really want is positive news that he’s healthy and that he can work his way back. That’s kind of where we are,” Hoyer told 104.3 The Score. “Whether or not he can help us at the end of the season, I think, is unclear. I think it’s probably unrealistic to think he’s gonna be fully stretched out at any point, so if he does help us, I think it’s gonna be in shorter bursts.”

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According to the Cubs’ top baseball executive, if Steele returns at any point this season, the lefty will come out of the bullpen at most. He will probably not regain his full starter potential before 2027, his age-31 season.

The news couldn’t have come at a worse time, as the team is marred by starting pitching injuries. While Cade Horton is out for the season with Tommy John surgery, Matthew Boyd and Jameson Taillon are on the 15-day IL. Boyd is recovering from a left meniscus tear, while Taillon has suffered a hamstring strain. For now, Shota Imanaga and Edward Cabrera, the only remaining Opening Day starters, are anchoring the Cubs’ rotation. The team’s pitching staff has collectively posted a 4.28 ERA this season.

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Steele’s reliable arm would have been a helpful addition to the mix. In his five MLB seasons, Steele has posted a 3.30 ERA for the Cubs in 102 games (91 starts) and a 3.34 K/BB ratio in his career. He has emerged as one of the top pitchers in MLB, and having Steele’s five-pitch arsenal every fifth day could have helped the Cubs cement their NL Wild Card spot.

For now, the Cubs have to be satisfied with any short relief appearances Steele makes once he’s able to.

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Meanwhile, they have made some relief pitching changes ahead of their game with the New York Mets.

Cubs call up Jayden Murray

On June 20, the Cubs acquired right-handed relief pitcher Jayden Murray from the Houston Astros for Double-A minor league Cameron Sisneros. The time has finally come to test the Cubs’ new reliever. Chicago has added him to the 26-man roster. The RHP will report directly to the Cubs.

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In his eight appearances out of the bullpen, Murray has posted a 7.43 ERA for Houston this season. Owing to his underperformance, the Astros DFA’d him.

In a corresponding move, the Cubs optioned Gavin Hollowell to Triple-A Iowa. His demotion opened the spot for Murray on the 26-man roster. In his last two outings, Hollowell delivered two scoreless innings. But the Cubs had to option him to open a spot for Murray. Hollowell, 28, posted a 4.91 ERA across three outings this season.