Jeff Bezos & Nash Holdings Face Fiery Backlash as MLB Insider Rips Washington Post’s Anti-Sports Decision

A major shakeup just landed in the sports media world, and it goes well beyond baseball. Jeff Bezos, owned The Washington Post, appears to be pushing its sports division to the margins as sweeping layoffs loom. The decision sends a loud signal about where sports journalism stands inside one of America’s most influential newsrooms.

It was just revealed that The Washington Post shut down its sports division, and MLB Insider Jeff Passan did not take it well.

“The Washington Post has the best sports section in the country,” wrote Passan. “Only a soulless corporate goon would think the paper is better without it.”

Washington Post journalists produced strong reporting in 2025 while facing uncertainty from unconfirmed layoff rumors.

Financial strain drove the concern, after losses of $77 million in 2023 worsened in 2024. That pressure surfaced when management canceled Winter Olympics coverage, despite 14 credentials and $80,000 costs. Sports staff faced paralysis as spring training travel stopped and potential cuts exceeded 100 jobs.

Jeff Bezos’s Post risks losing credibility while chasing spreadsheets instead of celebrating its sports talent. Jeff Passan’s outrage highlights how short-term cost cuts can fracture a newsroom’s trusted voice. Canceling coverage and sidelining reporters sends a message that profit now outranks decades of journalistic excellence.